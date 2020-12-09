Why corona virus is targeting only countries with money?

Capt. Karnage
It's a big game being played by world's elites but fools in my country are not ready to open their eyes. Hospitals are deliberately killing people with comorbid conditions and fake scarcity is being created.
It's a big game being played by world's elites but fools in my country are not ready to open their eyes. Hospitals are deliberately killing people with comorbid conditions and fake scarcity is being created.
Godi media is doing randi rona over pakistanis not wearing masks or following covid protocols but foolish people of this country fail to see that pakistanis are not dying. Why, because they don't have deep pockets to satisfy the greed of corona conspirators.
Everyone has joined hands to defeat mighty poojeets
Can you believe this. They are trying even use this disaster and spin it into narrative that only rich countries go down with it. The take away being India is rich. I just don't believe what rubbish can be peddled.
The video is in line with that statement. Countries with more money are worst hit and poor countries have almost no cases. People in Tanzania are not dying of covid, or in Afghanistan. There were no cases even in Japan when thousands were dying in America and elsewhere but then Shinzo Abe had to go and with the new pm comes covid in Japan.Thought u said it was a hoax...so which is it?
India is not rich but still a 3 trillion dollar economy. And deaths are in proportion to the income groups of the countries. Watch the video .Can you believe this. They are trying even use this disaster and spin it into narrative that only rich countries go down with it. The take away being India is rich. I just don't believe what rubbish can be peddled.
Those Saudi's must be laid to waste then ....