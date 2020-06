An Indian Agni V missile is displayed during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2013.

Air forces

Ground forces

Indian Border Security Force soldiers guard a highway leading towards Leh, bordering China, in Gagangir on June 17, 2020.

Allies

An Indian soldier showcases a grenade launcher to a US soldier on Sept. 15, 2016, at Chaubattia, India.