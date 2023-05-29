What's new

Why Chinese [illegal] Migrants Are Making Risky Journey From South America to US

　In the 1990s, far more Chinese illegal immigrants came to the United States than now, and Americans suddenly brought up this minor issue to create public opinion, apparently for the purpose of psychological warfare
　
　　Simply put, the Chinese don't care about this little problem
 
　In the 1990s, far more Chinese illegal immigrants came to the United States than now, and Americans suddenly brought up this minor issue to create public opinion, apparently for the purpose of psychological warfare
　
　　Simply put, the Chinese don't care about this little problem
little problem ?

that is a shame

its not nice that Government treats its citizens like this

poor Chinese trying to find a better life in US simply abandoned by their government
 
little problem ?

that is a shame

its not nice that Government treats its citizens like this

poor Chinese trying to find a better life in US simply abandoned by their government
my country's Fujian Province has many mountains and little land. People there have immigrated to the entire Pacific region since the Song Dynasty. China is actually a maritime country, but our scholars mainly live in the northern capital and rarely talk about this issue.
 
“You will earn enough money to buy a big villa by washing dishes in American restaurant for just two years"---------This is widely spread rumor in Chinese social media. Some people even believe it. Every country has stupid people.
 
“You will earn enough money to buy a big villa by washing dishes in American restaurant for just two years"---------This is widely spread rumor in Chinese social media. Some people even believe it. Every country has stupid people.
Apparently you have more than we do as you don't hear about Americans treking through the jungles of Vietnam to jump a border fence so they can wash dishes in China and buy a big villa in the US.
 
fugitives and junkies love US, a lawless land, but what matters to China is this

Abandoning the US, More Scientists Go to China

Abandoning the US, More Scientists Go to China By David J. Bier APRIL 11, 2023 2:17PM The Organisation for Economic Co‐operation and Development (OECD)—an intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries—has published new data showing that the United States is losing the race for...
defence.pk
 
Abandoning the US, More Scientists Go to China

Abandoning the US, More Scientists Go to China By David J. Bier APRIL 11, 2023 2:17PM The Organisation for Economic Co‐operation and Development (OECD)—an intergovernmental organization with 38 member countries—has published new data showing that the United States is losing the race for...
defence.pk
wow 2,408 went back

Well there apparently is no shortage of junkies in China.

Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin

https://www.statista.com/statistics/233880/international-students-in-the-us-by-country-of-origin/ Published by Statista Research Department, Jun 2, 2023 International students The majority of international students studying in the United States are originally from China and India, totaling...
Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin


hey it isn't even all students
May 15, 2023
 
Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin

Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin


internationalstudentstats-png.932970
Can you tell the difference between scholars and students?

China gained more than 2,408 scientific authors. This was a remarkable turnaround from as recently as 2017 when the United States picked up 4,292 scientists and China picked up just 116. As Figure 1 shows, the rest of the OECD and China have both surpassed the United States for net inflow of scientific authors.
So I'm supposed to think something is bad because 2,408 Chinese nationals who were "scholars" returned to China?
How do you know they are all Chinese nationals?

By the way, I kind of wonder If someone was born in US but is of Chinese origin, is this person a Chinese national or American national?
 
How do you know they are all Chinese nationals?
True, they could be Indians.

By the way, I kind of wonder If someone was born in US but is of Chinese origin, is this person a Chinese national or American national?
In the eyes of both the US and Chinese Government they are US citizens. Not sure why you are confused about that.
 

