Why Chinese [illegal] Migrants Are Making Risky Journey From South America to US

In the 1990s, far more Chinese illegal immigrants came to the United States than now, and Americans suddenly brought up this minor issue to create public opinion, apparently for the purpose of psychological warfare
Simply put, the Chinese don't care about this little problem
my country's Fujian Province has many mountains and little land. People there have immigrated to the entire Pacific region since the Song Dynasty. China is actually a maritime country, but our scholars mainly live in the northern capital and rarely talk about this issue.little problem ?
that is a shame
its not nice that Government treats its citizens like this
poor Chinese trying to find a better life in US simply abandoned by their government
“You will earn enough money to buy a big villa by washing dishes in American restaurant for just two years"---------This is widely spread rumor in Chinese social media. Some people even believe it. Every country has stupid people.
fugitives and junkies love US, a lawless land, but what matters to China is this
Can you tell the difference between scholars and students?wow 2,408 went back
Well there apparently is no shortage of junkies in China.
Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin
China gained more than 2,408 scientific authors. This was a remarkable turnaround from as recently as 2017 when the United States picked up 4,292 scientists and China picked up just 116. As Figure 1 shows, the rest of the OECD and China have both surpassed the United States for net inflow of scientific authors.
How do you know they are all Chinese nationals?So I'm supposed to think something is bad because 2,408 Chinese nationals who were "scholars" returned to China?
By the way, I kind of wonder If someone was born in US but is of Chinese origin, is this person a Chinese national or American national?