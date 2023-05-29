What's new

Why Chinese cars are flooding the world

T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,628
-20
9,089
Country
China
Location
United States
Cutting Edge. High Quality. Technologically Advanced. Electrical. Great Value Price Points.

Unless the CIA strong arms its allies to ban Chinese cars, they will be taking over the world in the next ten years.






 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
3,290
0
2,573
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
I want to change my Japanese car to another Japanese car.

I don't see any significant change except a new design.

But these Chinese cars are like a bomb in the market.

It will take decades to migrate from gasoline to electric car.

But if the cars are like this???

Probably there will be more EVs on the road than the government build the infrastructure for it.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,628
-20
9,089
Country
China
Location
United States
Menthol said:
I want to change my Japanese car to another Japanese car.

I don't see any significant change except a new design.

But these Chinese cars are like a bomb in the market.

It will take decades to migrate from gasoline to electric car.

But if the cars are like this???

Probably there will be more EVs on the road than the government build the infrastructure for it.
Click to expand...
Chinese cars will take over, there is no doubt in my mind about it. The price of cars in the west has become astronomical and the legacy car makers are basically just price gouging consumers at this point. Also, the price of energy for many western countries have shot up dramatically because of the sanctions on Russia while for China, energy costs have remained very low because it has made huge deals with Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. So that means China can manufacture at greater scale at a fraction of the price that western countries can.

In addition, China dominates the entire EV supply chain.

So I have no doubt there is a huge market gap waiting to be filled.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
28,692
0
20,433
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
tower9 said:
Chinese cars will take over, there is no doubt in my mind about it. The price of cars in the west has become astronomical and the legacy car makers are basically just price gouging consumers at this point. Also, the price of energy for many western countries have shot up dramatically because of the sanctions on Russia while for China, energy costs have remained very low because it has made huge deals with Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. So that means China can manufacture at greater scale at a fraction of the price that western countries can.

In addition, China dominates the entire EV supply chain.

So I have no doubt there is a huge market gap waiting to be filled.
Click to expand...
Not so quick

The only Chinese EVs I see in Norway are in show rooms.

Note, Norway has the most percentage of EVs in the world.
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

FULL MEMBER
May 1, 2019
1,926
-2
1,614
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan
tower9 said:
Cutting Edge. High Quality. Technologically Advanced. Electrical. Great Value Price Points.

Unless the CIA strong arms its allies to ban Chinese cars, they will be taking over the world in the next ten years.






Click to expand...
but too bad they have to sell at a discount due to being associated with terrorist king xi
 
Sabrejet

Sabrejet

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 24, 2020
25
0
2
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why Chinese cars are flooding the world? Because not everyone has the credit history to get approved for loans for well-established brands.
 
W

wildlens

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2023
140
-4
81
Country
India
Location
Singapore
Don’t buy Chinese cars. They will send your data of where you go and what you talk inside the car. Please shun these.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
5,628
-20
9,089
Country
China
Location
United States
Viet said:
Not so quick

The only Chinese EVs I see in Norway are in show rooms.

Note, Norway has the most percentage of EVs in the world.
Click to expand...
It’s only getting started. Energy prices have gone up dramatically. Wait five to ten years and then tell me how many you see.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Elon Musk Once Laughed At Tesla Competitor BYD — Now, Praises 'Their Cars'
Replies
6
Views
209
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
The US Hasn’t Noticed That China-Made Cars Are Taking Over the World
2
Replies
20
Views
966
VCheng
VCheng
beijingwalker
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Exceeded 800,000 In February 2023
Replies
0
Views
192
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Electric cars made in China dominate in Australia – watch out legacy carmakers
Replies
0
Views
263
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Combustion Going Bust: Global Phase-outs of Gasoline Cars, electric cars come to rule
2
Replies
15
Views
488
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom