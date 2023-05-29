Why Chinese cars are flooding the world

Chinese cars will take over, there is no doubt in my mind about it. The price of cars in the west has become astronomical and the legacy car makers are basically just price gouging consumers at this point. Also, the price of energy for many western countries have shot up dramatically because of the sanctions on Russia while for China, energy costs have remained very low because it has made huge deals with Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. So that means China can manufacture at greater scale at a fraction of the price that western countries can.



In addition, China dominates the entire EV supply chain.



So I have no doubt there is a huge market gap waiting to be filled.