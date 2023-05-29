Why Chinese cars are flooding the world

Chinese cars will take over, there is no doubt in my mind about it. The price of cars in the west has become astronomical and the legacy car makers are basically just price gouging consumers at this point. Also, the price of energy for many western countries have shot up dramatically because of the sanctions on Russia while for China, energy costs have remained very low because it has made huge deals with Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. So that means China can manufacture at greater scale at a fraction of the price that western countries can.I want to change my Japanese car to another Japanese car.
I don't see any significant change except a new design.
But these Chinese cars are like a bomb in the market.
It will take decades to migrate from gasoline to electric car.
But if the cars are like this???
Probably there will be more EVs on the road than the government build the infrastructure for it.
Not so quickChinese cars will take over, there is no doubt in my mind about it. The price of cars in the west has become astronomical and the legacy car makers are basically just price gouging consumers at this point. Also, the price of energy for many western countries have shot up dramatically because of the sanctions on Russia while for China, energy costs have remained very low because it has made huge deals with Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. So that means China can manufacture at greater scale at a fraction of the price that western countries can.
In addition, China dominates the entire EV supply chain.
So I have no doubt there is a huge market gap waiting to be filled.
but too bad they have to sell at a discount due to being associated with terrorist king xiCutting Edge. High Quality. Technologically Advanced. Electrical. Great Value Price Points.
Unless the CIA strong arms its allies to ban Chinese cars, they will be taking over the world in the next ten years.
It’s only getting started. Energy prices have gone up dramatically. Wait five to ten years and then tell me how many you see.Not so quick
The only Chinese EVs I see in Norway are in show rooms.
Note, Norway has the most percentage of EVs in the world.