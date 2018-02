Ehhh. then what was America's reason for putting F-22 and F-35 into service so early? The Taliban was getting 6th gen fighters from Mars?



Putting these birds into service certainly doesn't mean it is ready, J-20 probably won't be ready for a war for another decade, but in that decade, problems will be worked out, and improvements will be made. Only so much can be done in the comfortable environment of a lab.



As to engine, the fact China is even using our own is a win. As to how good it is compared to America. Wouldn't it be sad if China manages to do what America did in such a short time. Especially considering how much resources America has poured into it.

