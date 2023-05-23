Why China’s Censors Are Deleting Videos About Poverty Xi Jinping says he has defeated poverty, but discussion of economic struggle is taboo, scrubbed from the internet and banished from the news.

Xi Jinping says he has defeated poverty, but discussion of economic struggle is taboo, scrubbed from the internet and banished from the news.

Li Yuan​

Because of propaganda and censorship in China, many people in the country weren’t aware of how prevalent poverty was in China.

Poverty is seen as a novelty among the middle class in China partly because local governments chase homeless people off the streets.