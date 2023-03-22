What's new

Why China won't allow a Russian defeat in Ukraine no matter what it takes

Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,702
-3
2,334
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
If Russia is defeated in Ukraine this will embolden the Americans to fortify countries bordering China just like east europe because they will have alot of momentum at that point and will try to repeat same formula there. The Americans will deploy big time to the chinese borders such as in South Korea, Japan, Guam and even Taiwan.

Hence why China can't allow a Putin defeat in Ukraine and one of my predictions is that the conflict will drag on for few more years where the Russians will gain the upper hand and Also Iran will get more involved with unsanctioned militias from next year and embedded into Wagner group and they will do it secretly with deniability but people will know despite Iran denying it.

China open the door for Iran to focus solely on Ukraine and aid Russia in avoiding stragetic defeat which could have later on bad consequences for the chinese.

But in any case the Russians will rally and gain the victory because giving the US a stragetic defeat is atmost important and critical for the interests of China and Russia.

Why the Iranians will have no other option but to throw everything into this is because they are NEXT if the US gains victory here hence they will throw cannon fodders in hope of delaying or avoid all together Ukrainian victory/West victory
 
Last edited:
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
11,120
-56
3,803
Country
United States
Location
United States
Battlion25 said:
If Russia is defeated in Ukraine this will embolden the Americans to fortify countries bordering China just like east europe because they will have alot of momentum at that point and will try to repeat same formula there. The Americans will deploy big time to the chinese borders such as in South Korea, Japan, Guam and even Taiwan.

Hence why China can't allow a Putin defeat in Ukraine and one of my predictions is that the conflict will drag on for few more years where the Russians will gain the upper hand and Also Iran will get more involved with unsanctioned militias from next year and embedded into Wagner group and they will do it secretly with deniability but people will know despite Iran denying it.

China open the door for Iran to focus solely on Ukraine and aid Russia in avoiding stragetic defeat which could have later on bad consequences for the chinese.

But in any case the Russians will rally and gain the victory because giving the US a stragetic defeat is atmost important and critical for the interests of China and Russia.

Why the Iranians will have no other option but to throw everything into this is because they are NEXT if the US gains victory here hence they will throw cannon fodders in hope of delaying or avoid all together Ukrainian victory/West victory
Click to expand...

It depends on how you define victory. Is independent Ukraine that joins EU (or possibly NATO) a defeat for Russia ?

Will China or Iran send cannon fodder to the Ukrainian frontlines ? Short of that I see a Russian defeat in Ukraine
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Why I believe Russia will strike Finland and carry out a surprise incursion within the next 6-12 months
2 3
Replies
44
Views
3K
Broccoli
Broccoli
beijingwalker
One year on, what do Chinese residents of Russia origin living on the China-Russia border think about the Ukraine war?
Replies
1
Views
327
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
You ain’t no middleman: EU and NATO slam China’s bid to be a Ukraine peacemaker
2
Replies
19
Views
757
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
beijingwalker
Russia won’t end Ukraine war without push from China, experts say
Replies
1
Views
313
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Russia open to diplomatic solution in Ukraine, welcomes China’s stance: President Putin
Replies
0
Views
68
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom