Why China won't allow a Russian defeat in Ukraine no matter what it takes

If Russia is defeated in Ukraine this will embolden the Americans to fortify countries bordering China just like east europe because they will have alot of momentum at that point and will try to repeat same formula there. The Americans will deploy big time to the chinese borders such as in South Korea, Japan, Guam and even Taiwan.



Hence why China can't allow a Putin defeat in Ukraine and one of my predictions is that the conflict will drag on for few more years where the Russians will gain the upper hand and Also Iran will get more involved with unsanctioned militias from next year and embedded into Wagner group and they will do it secretly with deniability but people will know despite Iran denying it.



China open the door for Iran to focus solely on Ukraine and aid Russia in avoiding stragetic defeat which could have later on bad consequences for the chinese.



But in any case the Russians will rally and gain the victory because giving the US a stragetic defeat is atmost important and critical for the interests of China and Russia.



Why the Iranians will have no other option but to throw everything into this is because they are NEXT if the US gains victory here hence they will throw cannon fodders in hope of delaying or avoid all together Ukrainian victory/West victory