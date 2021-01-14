What's new

Why China will never enter Afghanistan is due to Pakistan and Turkey

Just from the stragetic point of view..

China has good relations with Pakistan and won't risk losing it over irrelevant Afghanistan because if China was to lose Pakistan India will be let out of the pakistani choke-hold and China sees Pakistan as useful element to contain India which has been successful and cut of India from the mainland Asia. Losing this would give China to many fronts and weaken their stragetic positioning and long term planning.

China won't risk clashing with Turkey and Pakistan in Afghanistan this could be a major war and costly without stragetic value for them and avoiding is the only course. Turkey and Pakistan are already in Afghanistan and won't allow foreign elements in the country but only them to gain their interests hence why China backs Pakistan stance on Afghanistan in that way China gets the BRI without difficulty and all her interests but Pakistan's position is Afghanistan to reach politiical settlement is strong and won't tolerate any form of foreign entity in it's backyard anymore because it destablizes also Pakistan having a war waging in your neighbour and Pakistan has learned to not repeat this again which is their new red-lines and nobody will be able to cross that red-line. Turkey's main role here is to assist Pakistan and advance her economical interests and the same with China Pakistan will allow it
 
China is not a policing super power like the USA, plus it has seen what happened to USSR and USA. Afghanistan will have to settle down before China shows any interest on the ground.
 
pakpride00090

China doesn't need anyone's permission to enter Afghanistan if she wants to. You don't understand the psyche of the nation when it is going to be next super power.
 
