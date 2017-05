Why China wants to ‘speed up’ CPEC’s construction?

It would be pertinent to add here that CPEC construction is being done at an unprecedented and fast pace. According to an extensive research carried out by Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, the project has made great strides.



“After the assessment, we found that the construction has been unexpectedly fast. Four key areas of cooperation — energy, transport infrastructure, industrial cooperation and Gwadar Port — have made significant progress. Among them, electricity and infrastructure have seen smooth development.”



Local Pakistani hindrances

Despite misgivings, the project is being completed at a smooth pace. However, there are factors that strategists need to deliberate including continuing hiccups, Saturday morning attack that killed ten workers in Gwadar is symptomatic of these. Different attacks to stop CPEC’s progress will continue to happen – whether these are due to foreign hands or local Baloch separatists that do not wish the region to progress it will never be clear.Ony on Thursday Daniel Coats in his address to the Senate Committee mentioned how CPEC would be a lucrative target for militants. However, China and Pakistan, are both on the same page with the understanding that CPEC will be going ahead regardless of such hindrances.