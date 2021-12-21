Why China & Russia’s Mega Gas Pipeline Project Could Be A Gamechanger Amid Tensions With US & Allies

China & Russia have reportedly made some headway towards a new gas pipeline amid tensions with the West. The issues were also discussed during the recent virtual meeting between the Russian & Chinese presidents. The proposed gas pipeline will reduce Moscow's dependence on European markets. The natural gas from the proposed pipeline will help Beijing reduce its reliance on routes controlled by US warships.