Why China & Russia’s Mega Gas Pipeline Project Could Be A Gamechanger Amid Tensions With US & Allies

Why China & Russia’s Mega Gas Pipeline Project Could Be A Gamechanger Amid Tensions With US & Allies

China & Russia have reportedly made some headway towards a new gas pipeline amid tensions with the West. The issues were also discussed during the recent virtual meeting between the Russian & Chinese presidents. The proposed gas pipeline will reduce Moscow's dependence on European markets. The natural gas from the proposed pipeline will help Beijing reduce its reliance on routes controlled by US warships.

 
Energy security (both supply and demand) is extremely important for national security. Russia and China are in a perfect position of compatibility. It is only natural for the two to seek greater communication in energy.
 
Speaking of natural resources, no countries on this planet can beat Russia, China has money and unrivaled manufacturing power, we consume around half of all major raw material and resources in the world, this alliance is a perfect match.
 
