Why China reacted so strongly to its Tiangong space station’s near-misses with Elon Musk’s satellites

The recent near-misses involving Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites and China’s Tiangong space station have highlighted Beijing’s concerns about space becoming weaponised.

Chinese observers said Washington wants to maintain its dominance in space and warned that the South African-born entrepreneur’s company SpaceX, which has been given a contract to build a new satellite for the US military capable of tracking hypersonic missile launches, may form part of that strategy.

Clearly the Europeans and the Chinese need to up their tech and launch game. Right now they just sound like disappointed children who are mad they missed their favorite show because they refused to get out of bed on time.
The moment SpaceX successfully landed an orbital class booster, they should have dove heavily into re-usable rockets
 
Weren't Americans bitching about the tiny pieces of space debris from anti-satellite test a few months back? Those formed a few hundred pieces of debris?

Somehow 20,000 tiny satellites being launched into orbit by SpaceX is perfectly normal.
 
If that were so then why has China created MILLIONS OF ITEMS OF VERY DANGEREOUS debris in a vast uncontrolled and diffuse orbits with ASAT tests.
Starlink orbits are known and predictable . China has created millions of hazards in unknown unknowable unpredictable debris flying at hundreds of miles a second within the space occupied by worlds satellites. They did this by blowing up satellites with ASAT weapons test.
 
Future CSS must be armed to deal with space junk. Government should place organizations deliberately launching space junk under total sanctions.
 
They are hopelessly behind and continue to underestimate the pace that SpaceX is innovating. 2022 will be another record year for SpaceX.
 
Don't take me wrong on this but if China questions something as such or calls upon an entity in regard to sovereignty or scientific observations; that is called a fear. Kind of China evil propagation.

While on other hand, if US or Western countries bans anyone or questions the authenticity or even manipulates; becomes a fact, security upgrade and matter of national interest. Kind of US/West is sole gospel truth sayers and humanity supporters.

Interesting.world.
 
For the Americans, everything is illegal until it fulfils their requirements, then its all Kosher.
About time someone read the riot act.
 
Why? Just learning from the US.
 
