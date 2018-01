Musharraf 'panicked' after Kargil: Nawaz

Former Quetta corps commander Lt. General (retired) Tariq Pervez said: "At the beginning of the Kargil conflict, Musharraf, Mehmood and their cronies had tried to display their feelings that they had achieved what I had thought impossible."



"I conveyed that like every Pakistani in uniform, I would have been too happy if the Indians were beaten. Later, it was proved that only fabricated stories were conveyed to the troops and the public," he added.

Lt. General Tariq said Pakistani causalities were in great number and the claims about building bunkers proved false. The fact remains that no precautionary measures were made to ensure victory or the safety of life of the troops; The News quoted him, as saying.