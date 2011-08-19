Why China paid $1trillion to US but doesn't pay a dime to the Pak govt?

A THOUGHT TO PONDER UPON

WHY CHINA PAID $1 TRILLION TO US, WON’T PAY A DIME TO PAY PAK GOVT(S) ​

Friend of Pakistan a time tested friend China; who happened to support Pakistan every time in all fields has anyone thought of why China does not support the idea of bailing out Pakistan.China that is considered rivalry to the United States paid an astounding $1 trillion to bail out US on agreed terms but never have China ever considered a friendly Pakistan to bail it out of economic and poverty where Pakistan debt stands close to $57 billion compared to $1 trillion to be far less. I am forced to think and write what is wrong between China and Pakistani Govts that trust deficit remains strong when it comes to finances.Is there any working group between China and Pakistan to resolve this debt crisis and Pakistan assures and gives China access to areas specifically mining projects that has a better return profitability to Chinese companies/Govt.As far as we all know China is a reliable trusted partner and friend thus it leads me to believe previous and present Pakistani Govts are the cause that keeps Chinese economists and government not to bail out Pakistan who is suffering due to large sum of debt that is hardly payable due to less exports and all sorts of disasters upon her from WOT to earthquake to floods.Let’s be fair here Chinese and Pakistan Armed Forces have the strongest ties and all sorts of business deals goes through but the same enthusiasm and helping hand is not available when it comes to dealing with every Pakistani Govt in power.Bailing out Pakistan out of the debt may it be half of what it is currently would benefit and help not only Pakistan but China mutually investing in all critical projects that immensely benefit Chinese economy as well.I’ve given a thought and introduced it over here gentlemen your thoughts, do participate..I’ll ask moderators to keep the thread clean and under surveillance and remove all flaming posts.