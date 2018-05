The provocations equal to or even graver than those in 1962 have occurred in the later years. In 1962, India merely established some forward posts. In later episodes India was more pro-active.



Example 1: The 1967 Nathu La clash



Example 2: The annexation of Sikkim in 1975



Example 3: The Sumdorong Chu standoff in 1986-87



Example 4: The Doklam standoff



In these instances, China retreated after giving a lot of warnings. Compare this with the well-prepared attack over the entire front of India-China border in 1962. Why was it so?

Click to expand...