Why China May Soon Beat Tesla at Its Own EV Game

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Why China May Soon Beat Tesla at Its Own EV Game

When it comes to green manufacturing, China is now a clean-energy powerhouse. Its market dominance from solar panels to electric vehicles took long-term planning and a level of financial investment only state-controlled banking systems can deliver. By 2030, China will have an outsized influence on this strategic industry, and it’s poised to seize a fair share of the jobs and wealth creation that come with it.

 
kankan326

kankan326

Of course China will win in the EV competetion. EV needs clean engergy(because every country is facing carbon emission limitation) and massive charging piles. China happens to be the leader in infrastructure and clean engergy. China will be world biggest EV consumer. Market leads to investments.

Same reason why US has led in semiconductor industry for so many years. The main semiconductor market was in US.
 
B

Beast

kankan326 said:
Of course China will win in the EV competetion. EV needs clean engergy(because every country is facing carbon emission limitation) and massive charging piles. China happens to be the leader in infrastructure and clean engergy. China will be world biggest EV consumer. Market leads to investments.

Same reason why US has led in semiconductor industry for so many years. The main semiconductor market was in US.

Same reason why US has led in semiconductor industry for so many years. The main semiconductor market was in US.
No, the main foundry is in Taiwan TSMC.
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

Tesla is just an assembly plant of Chinese/Japanese/Korean batteries and motors using 1700s true dinosaur technology. No match to BYD which makes its own batteries, motors, electronic control systems, and chips, everything, with explosive rising in sales. Soon, millions in annual sales will be achieved by BYD.
Tesla is just the sales and advertisement department of Chinese EV components, lol...
 
S

STREANH

Even if the Chinese have the better product, they fail to market them correctly.

Tesla is widely known by the people thanks to their marketing efforts. But BYD is known only amongst automotive enthusiasts. For example: A lot of the electric buses in India are using BYD technology, yet almost nobody knows of BYD.

Also the Chinese companies need to rebrand and have a simpler name to market to non-Chinese market.
I've seen numerous Chinese brands that keep abbreviations as a name like SAIC, GAC, JAC, BAIC, BYD, BAW etc. which confuses the customer and if any of them have a bad reputation, it gets rubbed off to all the other brands.
 
B

Beast

kankan326 said:
Foundry is only a spot of whole semiconductor ecosystem
High end foundry - Taiwan
Semi-con basic material - Japan

Design - US , China and SK..

US dont really has that much advantage in semi-con compare to 10 years ago. Even flashdrive and RAM are mainly made in SK, China and Taiwan. As for IP of semi-con, Chinese already Loongson already come up one totally rid of any US IP. In 2-3 years time, the chips can matched the best AMD can offered.
STREANH said:
Even if the Chinese have the better product, they fail to market them correctly.

Tesla is widely known by the people thanks to their marketing efforts. But BYD is known only amongst automotive enthusiasts. For example: A lot of the electric buses in India are using BYD technology, yet almost nobody knows of BYD.

Also the Chinese companies need to rebrand and have a simpler name to market to non-Chinese market.
I've seen numerous Chinese brands that keep abbreviations as a name like SAIC, GAC, JAC, BAIC, BYD, BAW etc. which confuses the customer and if any of them have a bad reputation, it gets rubbed off to all the other brands.
Marketing is expensive and big reason why the product is priced higher due to higher marketing cost and not becos the product is better.

BYD are doing a good job, Warren Buffet investing in BYD is a big PR for this company. BYD are still mainly focusing on mainland China market.
 
Mista

Mista

STREANH said:
Even if the Chinese have the better product, they fail to market them correctly.

Tesla is widely known by the people thanks to their marketing efforts. But BYD is known only amongst automotive enthusiasts. For example: A lot of the electric buses in India are using BYD technology, yet almost nobody knows of BYD.

Also the Chinese companies need to rebrand and have a simpler name to market to non-Chinese market.
I've seen numerous Chinese brands that keep abbreviations as a name like SAIC, GAC, JAC, BAIC, BYD, BAW etc. which confuses the customer and if any of them have a bad reputation, it gets rubbed off to all the other brands.
BYD has cringy model names like Han, Tang, Song, Yuan. I've heard some younger Chinese consumers also find the model names cringy.

It's like a Korean car model naming Joseon II or an Indian car model naming Gupta IV. Just the name alone puts people off.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Beast said:
High end foundry - Taiwan
Semi-con basic material - Japan

Design - US , China and SK..

US dont really has that much advantage in semi-con compare to 10 years ago. Even flashdrive and RAM are mainly made in SK, China and Taiwan. As for IP of semi-con, Chinese already Loongson already come up one totally rid of any US IP. In 2-3 years time, the chips can matched the best AMD can offered.
You forgot all the thousands of equipment and software(like EDA) suppliers.
 
B

Beast

kankan326 said:
You forgot all the thousands of equipment and software(like EDA) suppliers.
As I say, Loongson already bypass US IP and equipment. Huawei hiliscon also bypass lots of US software. There is reason why US want to force TSMC to build a factory in US.

If China takeover Taiwan now. It will be US begging China not to ban apple from using TSMC.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Beast said:
As I say, Loongson already bypass US IP and equipment. Huawei hiliscon also bypass lots of US software. There is reason why US want to force TSMC to build a factory in US.

If China takeover Taiwan now. It will be US begging China not to ban apple from using TSMC.
US companies are still on the upstream of the ecosystem. Without US equipment and software support, TSMC will shut in a week.
 
B

Beast

kankan326 said:
US companies are still on the upstream of the ecosystem. Without US equipment and software support, TSMC will shut in a week.
Without TSMC to fabricate 3nm chips for apple. Apple will immediately shut down. Samsung is not capable of such task for apple plus being a rival.
 
kankan326

kankan326

Beast said:
Without TSMC to fabricate 3nm chips for apple. Apple will immediately shut down. Samsung is not capable of such task for apple plus being a rival.
Not a big problem for Apple if every phone maker uses 7nm chips in their phones.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Kai Liu said:
Tesla is just an assembly plant of Chinese/Japanese/Korean batteries and motors using 1700s true dinosaur technology. No match to BYD which makes its own batteries, motors, electronic control systems, and chips, everything, with explosive rising in sales. Soon, millions in annual sales will be achieved by BYD.
Tesla is just the sales and advertisement department of Chinese EV components, lol...
Oh, the sad and pathetic PDF Chinese. The brutal reality is that Tesla is already dominant globally and set to open two new factories any week now.

Tesla has already won. Meanwhile, no one cares about BYD.
 
