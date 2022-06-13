Why China is running out of water?

avenuepark57
Jun 6, 2022
Not really except Brahmaputra, I don't see any "control"China controls Asia's water tap, almost all major rivers in Asia originate from China. China does have massive flood problem every summer, more water management projects are needed to balance water distribution and supply in China.
Then why India always " complain‘’ about water issues to China?Not really except Brahmaputra, I don't see any "control"
You may not know that most rivers in Central Asia flow from east to west. Most of them originate from Tianshan Mountain in China.Not really except Brahmaputra, I don't see any "control"
I was talking about South Asian context - my bad for not elaborating itYou may not know that most rivers in Central Asia flow from east to west. Most of them originate from Tianshan Mountain in China.
And don't forget the rivers of the Korean Peninsula and Vietnam.
I didn't mention India, I said Tibet controls Asia's water tap, as so many articles stated.I was talking about South Asian context - my bad for not elaborating it
I'd wish China controlled Indian water but it doesn't, that's what I was writing about but didn't explain my thinking properly and just said China only control bharamaputtra