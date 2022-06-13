What's new

Why China is running out of water?

laugh-slam.gif


India should be the one worried, very very very worried about water.

NOT CHINA

These 5 super infrastructure projects in China shock the world!

The Hongqi River project, the 4th mentioned, will be of extra interest. Where the rivers of Tibet will be diverted North to Xinjiang. India can get very dry
defence.pk




:pleasantry:
The Hongqi River project, the 4th mentioned, will be of extra interest.

Where the rivers of Tibet will be diverted North to Xinjiang.:D

India can get very dry

And thirsty!

But I guess if China get back Southern Tibet, perhaps India not get too thirsty in return.

:enjoy:
 
China controls Asia's water tap, almost all major rivers in Asia originate from China. China does have massive flood problem every summer, more water management projects are needed to balance water distribution and supply in China.

f0g13rhdeo151.jpg
 
China controls Asia's water tap, almost all major rivers in Asia originate from China. China does have massive flood problem every summer, more water management projects are needed to balance water distribution and supply in China.

Not really except Brahmaputra, I don't see any "control"
 
You may not know that most rivers in Central Asia flow from east to west. Most of them originate from Tianshan Mountain in China.


And don't forget the rivers of the Korean Peninsula and Vietnam.
I was talking about South Asian context - my bad for not elaborating it

I'd wish China controlled Indian water but it doesn't, that's what I was writing about but didn't explain my thinking properly and just said China only control bharamaputtra
 
I was talking about South Asian context - my bad for not elaborating it

I'd wish China controlled Indian water but it doesn't, that's what I was writing about but didn't explain my thinking properly and just said China only control bharamaputtra
I didn't mention India, I said Tibet controls Asia's water tap, as so many articles stated.

www.cfr.org

Who Controls the Tap? Addressing Water Security in Asia

The absence of a U.S. response to China's encroachment on Asia's rivers points to a failure to comprehend the regional implications of increased competition for water resources.
www.cfr.org www.cfr.org
www.aspistrategist.org.au

Will China turn off Asia's tap? | The Strategist

Even after Asia's economies climb out of the Covid-19 recession, China's strategy of frenetically building dams and reservoirs on transnational rivers will confront them with a more permanent barrier to long-term economic prosperity: water scarcity.
www.aspistrategist.org.au www.aspistrategist.org.au
 
China is not running out of water. In reality 400mm rainfall lines keep shifting North West ward. However to make China live comfortably and achieve complete food luxury (far more higher standard than self sufficiency), China need to divert Yang Tze and Yalongzangbu to Xinjiang.


1655292503187.png
 

