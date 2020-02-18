What's new

Why China has best potential to be next top super power

Qualifications:

1. Oldest continuous civilization dating to 2,000 BC
2. Immense territory 9 million + square kilometers. Distance between Kashgar in the west and Xiamen in the east 4,000+ km.
3. Biggest population.
4. Most disciplined and hardest working people.
5. Access to ocean, although not coast to coast like Russia, Canada, America.
6. Plenty of subtropical places and fresh water.
7. Lots of oil and natural gas.
8. Immense technological and industrial base.

 
Dude, let's not talk about best potential and world super power before becoming one like Indians. I have potential to be Bill gates too.
 
