Why China fears Starlink And why it wants to build its own satellite constellation in low-Earth orbit

Beware of starlink, says the People’s Liberation Army (pla). The mega-constellation of satellites, designed to provide off-grid high-bandwidth internet access, is run by Spacex, a private American firm. But officials in Washington are surely taking advantage of it, warns the Liberation ArmyDaily. When Starlink was made available to Ukraine last year, after Russia’s invasion of the country, the army’s newspaper called it an “accomplice” of the “hegemony-obsessed us”. Never mind that it was Ukraine that asked Spacex for help.Starlink has been vital to Ukraine’s war effort. The satellite links have allowed soldiers to communicate, identify targets and upload videos for the world to see. The system is hard to jam. From the perspective of China, this not only puts its friend Russia at a disadvantage, it also raises concerns about Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims. If Taiwan were given access to Starlink, it would make a Chinese invasion that much more difficult.