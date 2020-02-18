What's new

Why China didn't take 'Tibet's five fingers' for so many decades?

Kamikaze Pilot

Kamikaze Pilot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
5,171
-60
1,762
Country
India
Location
India
Why China didn't take 'Tibet's five fingers' (Ladakh, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh) for so many decades?

My guess is the following three factors:

1. The difficult terrain of Himalayas

2. Issues of logistics and supply lines

3. Harsh cold climate of the region
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
5,174
4
9,384
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kamikaze Pilot said:
Why China didn't take 'Tibet's five fingers' (Ladakh, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh) for so many decades?

My guess is the following three factors:

1. The difficult terrain of Himalayas

2. Issues of logistics and supply lines

3. Harsh cold climate of the region
Click to expand...
Cause they wanted to shove there fist up Indian behind.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,528
15
9,737
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kamikaze Pilot said:
Why China didn't take 'Tibet's five fingers' (Ladakh, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh) for so many decades?

My guess is the following three factors:

1. The difficult terrain of Himalayas

2. Issues of logistics and supply lines

3. Harsh cold climate of the region
Click to expand...
Is there any academic debate on this issue in India?
Also did China lay a claim on Bhutan? Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
19K
Oldman1
O
Abingdonboy
THE COLDEST WAR- India,Pakistan and the Siachen Glacier
2 3
Replies
36
Views
16K
kurup
kurup

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom