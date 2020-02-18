Why China didn't take 'Tibet's five fingers' for so many decades?

Kamikaze Pilot
Jan 16, 2013
Why China didn't take 'Tibet's five fingers' (Ladakh, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh) for so many decades?
My guess is the following three factors:
1. The difficult terrain of Himalayas
2. Issues of logistics and supply lines
3. Harsh cold climate of the region
