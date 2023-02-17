Why China Didn’t Invent ChatGPT

REhorror said: That would at least be better, even if the concept is the same, because the topics would be more varied.



Still, if China just does that, it would be kind of an disappointment, it would just be a glorified search engine.



Meanwhile BingGPT already seems to have some sort of personality/emotion. Click to expand...

That is XACTLY what china has been doing.a)n face recognition system in the US and China look the same- why? They're retaining same modelb) Same with image classificationc) Text based comes out in one month- how?Obviously when something is proved they run about, pick it up and retrain. US has an entire language called Python it usues significantly for analytics and AI. have you heard China having a similar language? No- because they just use what the US uses (so do I) because it's free.Ai chatbots like Bing, Google one etc. will stumble but will eventually correct itself. AI has already become self aware in some google computers so deviations should not be surprising.