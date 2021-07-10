Why Chengdu J-10C 4.5th Gen Fighter Can Easily Eat Alive F-16 Block 52 ?

Fatal Disadvantages

In case of Taiwan Island Conflict Air Battle between China's Air Force Chengdu J-10C vs ROCAF F-16 Block 52, it will be an easy prey for J-10C pilots to shot down their enemy. It shows us, that Chinese Air Force (Chengdu J-10C) can easily decimated ROCAF (F-16 Block 52) very easily.1. F-16 Block 52 still using Old Generation AN/APG-68compared to much more Sophisticated KLJ-10from NRIET onboard Chengdu J-10CF-16 Block 52 still usingmeanwhile Chengdu J-10C already using more sophisticated2. For BVR Engagements F-16 Block 52 using AIM-120D Amraam with Max Operational Range ofSo with more Sophisticated AESA Radar, and more longer range BVR Missile, of course China's Air Force Chengdu J-10C can Detect & Shot ROCAF F-16 Block 52 long before F-16 pilots detect or even have a chance to shot J-10C.In Modern Air Battle, the One that can Detect & Shot enemy first is the One that can Win the Battle