Why Chengdu J-10C 4.5th Gen Fighter Can Easily Eat Alive F-16 Block 52 ?

In case of Taiwan Island Conflict Air Battle between China's Air Force Chengdu J-10C vs ROCAF F-16 Block 52, it will be an easy prey for J-10C pilots to shot down their enemy. It shows us, that Chinese Air Force (Chengdu J-10C) can easily decimated ROCAF (F-16 Block 52) very easily.


The most 2 Fatal Disadvantages of ROCAF F-16 Block 52 compared to China's Air Force Chengdu J-10C are :

1. F-16 Block 52 still using Old Generation AN/APG-68 Pulse Doppler Radar compared to much more Sophisticated KLJ-10 AESA Radar from NRIET onboard Chengdu J-10C



Old Generation AN/APG-68 Pulse Doppler Radar
aeb.jpg



KLJ-10 AESA Radar from NRIET onboard Chengdu J-10C
Chinese fighter AESA.jpg
J-10B_radar.jpg



F-16 Block 52 still using Pulse Doppler Radar meanwhile Chengdu J-10C already using more sophisticated AESA Radar Technology.




2. For BVR Engagements F-16 Block 52 using AIM-120D Amraam with Max Operational Range of only 160Km, meanwhile Chengdu J-10C using PL-15 BVR Missile with Max Operational Range of more than 300Km


F-16 Block 52 using AIM-120D Amraam with Max Operational Range of only 160Km
1280px-AIM-120_AMRAAM.jpg




Chengdu J-10C using PL-15 BVR Missile with Max Operational Range of more than 300Km
web7-2017-3-j-10c-new-aams.jpg
J-10 C Spotted with Chinese High Agility PL-10 5th Generation Within Visual Range Air-to-Air M...jpg
dje6gb2h-900.jpg



So with more Sophisticated AESA Radar, and more longer range BVR Missile, of course China's Air Force Chengdu J-10C can Detect & Shot ROCAF F-16 Block 52 long before F-16 pilots detect or even have a chance to shot J-10C.


In Modern Air Battle, the One that can Detect & Shot enemy first is the One that can Win the Battle :tup:
 
In Taiwan Island Conflict Scenario

With Mass Production of Y-20U Strategic Tanker begin Entering Service in China's Air Force, J-10C Fighters can Patrol East Taiwan sky 24 hours non-stop from any Incoming enemy or Any point in ASPAC (Asia Pacific) very easily



Y-20U Strategic Tanker Fleet on China's Air Force Service
Y-20U Tanker Fleet.jpg

y-20u-image06.jpg
Y-20U.jpg




Chengdu J-10C Fleet
微信图片_20210702111446 (1).jpg

Via @航空工业成飞 from Weixin
 
