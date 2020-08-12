What's new

Why can't Saudi Arabia and Iran talk?

fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
8,101
14
9,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I know there are differences. Both want to take Down each other. But see, if USA can be friend of Saudi Arabia, if Russia can be friend of Iran, why can't Saudia and Iran be friends? Or is it someone else who is not letting you guys be friends?
Guys, just seek and search and kill the snakes in your groups, who want you to fight each other, who are agents of your "friends" .
Just hug each other, and try to forget past. Or I see heaps of corps in both sides. Please consider it.
Just leave the debate that who is the leader of Muslim world. We all are friends.

@Mangus Ortus Novem @MastanKhan
Please tag others.
 
Max

Max

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 3, 2014
8,335
-3
11,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Saudi think they are leader of Arabs while Iran think they are more religious and Arabs should follow their newly created papacy over Saudis, Iranian also claim to be enemy of US and it's Arab puppets But sometime US deliberately tend to help Iran like removing Saddam and Taliban.

Not complicated at all.
 
Last edited:
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
622
-1
336
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Rich countries (GCC) can't be friends of poor countries (Iran).

Same reasons that rich people can't be friends of poor people.

And Iran have so much population to be a country so rich as one of gcc countries.

Firstly I would wonder, why Saudi Arabia and Qatar can't be friends? It's insane if someday they start a war.
 
M

Mad Scientist 2.0

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2020
352
0
390
Country
India
Location
India
It is easy and hard. For a fruitful discussion to happen they both need to shed their ego which they don't want . But if it happens Middle East gonna see a new renaissance for sure a new Islamic Renaissance.
 
skyshadow

skyshadow

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 12, 2017
4,353
3
11,239
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
you all getting it wrong both Iran and SA want to rule the west Asia and north Africa just like USA and Russia they can't reach a deal as there cant be 2 kings over one land this will end when one of falls
 
Tamiyah

Tamiyah

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2019
492
1
380
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive said:
I know there are differences. Both want to take Down each other. But see, if USA can be friend of Saudi Arabia, if Russia can be friend of Iran, why can't Saudia and Iran be friends? Or is it someone else who is not letting you guys be friends?
Guys, just seek and search and kill the snakes in your groups, who want you to fight each other, who are agents of your "friends" .
Just hug each other, and try to forget past. Or I see heaps of corps in both sides. Please consider it.
Just leave the debate that who is the leader of Muslim world. We all are friends.

@Mangus Ortus Novem @MastanKhan
Please tag others.
Click to expand...
The main issue is the difference between the religious values of the both countries are entirely different. I could be wrong here but this seems to be more complicated than just values.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
12,782
5
27,135
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The problem is that both have policies based on national interest, where both treat other nations as pawns in their games, usually against the other.

If they behaved as proper Muslim states, they would realize they are being played against the other, but they are both burning the ME in their short-sightedness.
 
TruthSeeker

TruthSeeker

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Nov 27, 2008
6,059
4
5,455
Country
United States
Location
United States
No nation built on the concept of a model and guardian of one religion can ever be real friends with another nation built the same way but around a different religion. Shia Islam is a different religion from Sunni Islam and neither SA nor Iran can be true to their chosen identity if they accept the leadership of the other. Both claim to be the true guardians of Islam, Mecca and the Prophet. Both cannot be.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 28, 2018
12,782
5
27,135
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
TruthSeeker said:
No nation built on the concept of a model and guardian of one religion can ever be real friends with another nation built the same way but around a different religion. Shia Islam is a different religion from Sunni Islam and neither SA nor Iran can be true to their chosen identity if they accept the leadership of the other. Both claim to be the true guardians of Islam, Mecca and the Prophet. Both cannot be.
Click to expand...
As a Non-Muslim, I ask you not to delve into Islamic matters of which you do not have a full grasp.

Both Ottoman, Mughal, and their precursor empires were composed of different sects of Muslims, who were united together under one goal, which was to keep the state running and expanding.

Much of what you see today is the result of fractures created by colonial meddling.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Is Saudi Arabia and Iran’s New Friend – and That’s a Real Problem for Israel
Replies
2
Views
569
500
500
H
Imran mediating between Iran, Saudi Arabia
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
P
The US Military Officials Who Knew Saudi Arabia Would Fail
Replies
5
Views
347
The Eagle
The Eagle
The SC
Why Oil-Rich Saudi Arabia Is Turning to Nuclear Power
2
Replies
15
Views
929
Swordbreaker12
S
Sineva
The Road Ahead With Iran: A Conversation With Tony Blair
Replies
5
Views
608
arashkamangir
arashkamangir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top