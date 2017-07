There has never been true democracy in the political history of Pakistan. Most of leaders are products of the main establishment. Even Imran Khan has suspicious background that put him on map in regards to foreign donation.I doubt the main establishment will allow the real democracy to prevail which will be essence of people's power directly from the people in Pakistan. I wonder if Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto came through the support of people or not. I heard he wielded strong popularity in Karachi which amassed the political power that put him on the map eventually which didn't sit well with the main establishment hence the military takeover unfortunately.It would be nice to have common people in charge but the expenditure to run the campaign cost too much apparently.