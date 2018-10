Albeit, formation take offs and landings may be usually practised for display purposes, however it's also a requirement during hot scrambles to get interceptors airborne in quick time to either intercept the threat or maintain station. Thus such formation take offs are practised utilising their premier assets by the air forces all over. Below are some such examples, however in some circles it's argued that after some costly mishaps, the IAF has dropped this practice with their front line aircraft, the SU-30 MKI, thus reducing the aircraft's reaction time to any oncoming threat.