Why can't everyone access Lahore's libraries?

Finally, someone made a video about this. There are hardly any libraries in our tier 1 cities and the ones that do exist are difficult to access. Why doesn't anyone talk about this? Libraries offer free education and entertainment to the masses. It doesn't matter what your economic status is, you can come in and have free access to books that can inform and transform you. As gateways to knowledge and culture, libraries play a fundamental role in society. The resources and services they offer create opportunities for learning, literacy and education, and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are central to a creative and innovative society. So I will ask again, why the hell don't people talk about this, especially the educated ones?