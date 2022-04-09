Why Canada is stopping selling homes to foreigners

Human Land DeskFirst page 9 April 2022, Saturday | Last updated: 3:12 p.m.The Canadian housing market has flourished in the last few years. Home prices have risen more than 50 percent in the last two years. Illegal money being smuggled into the country from outside is being blamed for this. Buying a house in Canada is one of the choices of the corrupt people of different countries to whiten the black money.To stop this, Canada has decided to pass a new law banning the sale of homes to foreigners for the next two years. It is hoped that the ban will reduce the value of Canadian homes. This was reported by Bloomberg. As the issue of this ban came to the fore, a class of Bangladeshis also came to the discussion. According to a report by BBC Bangla, there are allegations that a class of Bangladeshis has contributed to this abnormal rise in the price of housing in Canada.Earlier, it was reported in the media that a significant number of Bangladeshis had bought houses with cash outside the expatriates living permanently in the country. Locals are complaining that many of these properties have been bought with the money of corruption smuggled from Bangladesh.Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that Finance Minister Christiaan Freeland is in the budget for the ban. With this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's tough stance on subduing the expensive housing market of any country in the developed world has been revealed. His government is already under pressure to increase housing spending. It is clear from the new move that Trudeau is taking this political pressure seriously.However, foreign students and staff are exempt from this ban. In addition, foreigners who have Canadian citizenship and are permanent residents of the country are not barred from buying a home. Simeon Phillips, an official with real estate investment firm REST, told Bloomberg that the biggest competition in the history of the Canadian housing sector is now underway. So, after this move of the government, the competition may go down a bit, but I don't think the house price will go down. This two-year ban will not solve the basic problem.According to Bloomberg, blind bidding has also been blamed for the rise in Canada's housing spending. There is a system in the country so that anyone can buy a house through auction keeping the amount of money secret. For this reason, those who have money are buying houses with millions of dollars more than the market price. But this time the Canadian Real Estate Association wants to abolish this system.