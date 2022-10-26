Why can Russia take on the West and we cant? We have nukes too.

Baburfromsarmarkand
The west is literally throwing everything they can at Russia. And Poutine is still in power and russia is still fighting.
As the world 6th largest army and with a population greater then Russia why cant we take them on? What does Russia have that gives them so much confidence that we lack?
I dont understand why our leaders are so afraid of buying gas from Iran.
