Why Can Intel and AMD Sell Chips to Huawei Again?

Now why would Trump allow Intel and AMD to keep supplying chips to Huawei? Wasn't his goal to strangle the competition? Probably 3500 US companies are suing him including Tesla. Goes to show how USA is dependent on Chinese companies and the China market. If US thinks it can go back to complete isolation he has just proven himself wrong. In the mean time Chinese chip companies will continue going full frontal in R&D, in the future Chinese companies will be completely independent of US companies thus immune to any sanctions. By then American chip companies will be losing the China market.