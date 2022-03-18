Why can India do it and Pakistan not?

The top politicians in India, whether you agree with them or not, are not multi billionaires (in $$). Modi, Vajpai, etc etc. I dont see their multi billion enterprises spread across the world.



Ours on the other hand, anyone who has a little power in politics is at the very least a billionaire.



Why is this that a third world extremist country like India has made it so that their party system and their democracy works whereas our sucks big time?



May be we are following a wrong system? May be we need a presidential system where an elected leader (no matter from which party) can not directly be blackmailed by the so called "parliamentarians" ?



At the VERY LEAST we need to get rid of two most corrupt families - Zardaris and Sharifs.



Let others come forward and I dont care who those others are as long as they do not start creating another dynasty!