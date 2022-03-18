What's new

Why can India do it and Pakistan not?

The top politicians in India, whether you agree with them or not, are not multi billionaires (in $$). Modi, Vajpai, etc etc. I dont see their multi billion enterprises spread across the world.

Ours on the other hand, anyone who has a little power in politics is at the very least a billionaire.

Why is this that a third world extremist country like India has made it so that their party system and their democracy works whereas our sucks big time?

May be we are following a wrong system? May be we need a presidential system where an elected leader (no matter from which party) can not directly be blackmailed by the so called "parliamentarians" ?

At the VERY LEAST we need to get rid of two most corrupt families - Zardaris and Sharifs.

Let others come forward and I dont care who those others are as long as they do not start creating another dynasty!
 
In India rich guys don’t get elected, the more simple your life is, the more people sympathise for you. One of the biggest reasons why Modi was elected was because Congress used to mock his past as a “chaiwala”, today he’s so popular that Congress with rich leaders is almost wiped off from majority of states in India.
 
First of all , the Indians they have a sense of nationhood/country, we don't!
People don't want to work for the country, they will try their best to get anything and everything at the cost of their country. The establishment< military of civil are corrupt to the core, same with judiciary, politicians, bureaucracy. There is no sense of changing the present circumstances, just a circus being played in this country where the same characters gets on stage every 4,5 years and do the show and they are than replaced with familiar faces. Most of the responsibility goes to Establishment for this mess, they are the ones who benefited the most, regarding your question about which system to use, well neither presidential or parliamentary system will change anything. If you can move out of this country than waste no time.
 
Business model is different. Both are same more or less. India is as much democratic as Nazis were. It's quite becoming obvious. Courts are compromised. System is rigged. You are not allowed to practice religion on your personal space even but it's OK to lynch a few here there every few days.
 
1) Threw Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah out and Made Ayub Khan head of state by force

2) Refused to Give the Majority vote holder Sheikh Mujib ul Rehman the reins of Country. Instead started crackdown in Majority Population half of country

3) Hanged Zulfiqar Ali bhutto despite being the most popular and powerfull Civillian in remaining western half of Country


Match the dots and do the math. There is a reason why Pakistan is ruled by the people who are ruling.
What system are you talking about?.
Current political Elite , Army and Civil Beuraucrats all are in this mess together. All are benifactors. All are billionairs.
 

