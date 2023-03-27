What's new

Why BNS Sheikh Hasina Submarine Base would be difficult to attack for enemy.

1. North-South elongated Kutubdia island acting like a shied infront of the Submarine base protecting it from natural calamities like cyclone or direct frontal attack from enemy Navy.

1679934061815.png


2. The Kudubdia channel is shallow and elongated north-south, which will make a sneaky attack by enemy Submarine very difficult. Maritime surveillance aircraft and helicopters of BN will easily identify it as soon as it near the channel. Launching torpedoes from open sea towards the base is also impossible due to the presence of kutubdia island and anti-submarine platform of BN stationed nearby. So this base is secure from surface and sub surface attack from enemy ships or submarine.

3. Medium or long range missile attack would be the most logical option for enemy to destroy the base. In such case, there are two protection measures, first is FM-90B air defence system, 2nd is hardened shelter. This base contains very powerful hardened concrete shelter to protect submarines.

Besides berthing facility for six submarines and eight warships, this submarine base also contain helicopter deck, fuel storage, logistics, ammunition depot, battery replacement facilities for electronic system, spare parts storage, Repair and maintenance workshop etc. So this is a full- fledged Submarine base capable to meet all the needs to operate Submarine fleet.

The largest naval base of BN under construction at Rabnabad channel at Patuakhali, BNS Sher-e-Bangla will also contain Submarine berthing facilities as well as a full runway to operate Naval and Air Force aircraft. That base, 200 km away from it will also augment the submarine operational capability of BN.

1679933371537.png
 
