/ Register

  • Sunday, August 2, 2020

Why big cities like Karachi has it's own governance.

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Chagai-I, Aug 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM.

  1. Aug 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM #1
    Chagai-I

    Chagai-I FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    6
    Joined:
    Monday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 30 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    In the wake of recent rain spells that drowned Karachi and exhibited its dismantled infrastructure. It shows that provincial government itself is not enough to foresee population of 15 million (more than the UAE's population combined) and land which is bigger than 144 countries.

    In contrast, other big metropolises like New York, Tokyo or Honk Kong has it's own governance. They have their own mayoral-council system, legislative and executive branch which adopt local laws in addition to ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations. Karachi itself had its own system of of Local Governance in the form of Local Government Ordinance (LGO of 2001) which allowed a stronger local government but it was later abolished in 2010.

    So in conclusion it is high time for the provincial government and Pakistan itself to stop treating Karachi as everyday regular city and give city the rights it deserves.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  2. Aug 2, 2020 at 3:50 PM #2
    TheNoob

    TheNoob SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,171
    Joined:
    Sep 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,983 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Karachi feeds the pockets of PPP fat fucks.
    Of course they would do everything to prevent it from becoming its own body.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  3. Aug 2, 2020 at 3:53 PM #3
    Enigma SIG

    Enigma SIG SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,639
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,913 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Every city should have its own governance. Hence the problem with the provincial setup. How would a CM sitting in Lahore know what is happening on the ground in some far flung village/city? It shouldn't be his problem.

    Provincial system should be disbanded and local governments should be created for every major city or for a population above a certain threshold.
     
  4. Aug 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM #4
    Enigma SIG

    Enigma SIG SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,639
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,913 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    DUH BRO. Why didn't I think of that.

    MPA's MNA's should be limited to law making in their respective houses.
     
  5. Aug 2, 2020 at 4:02 PM #5
    Ghazwa-e-Hind

    Ghazwa-e-Hind FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    313
    Joined:
    Apr 9, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 528 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Every person in Karachi suffers from some kind of mental disease/problem due to the environmental pollution and corrupt institutions.

    Leaders in Pakistan enjoy lush greenery in Islamabad and drizzling weather.

    When it comes to fixing Karachi, no one bats an eye.

    How long will they sqeeeze they tax payers of Karachi? Dont we deserve basic rights such as clean tap water to drink?

    Make Karachi Federal City
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 2, 2020 at 4:08 PM #6
    Enigma SIG

    Enigma SIG SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,639
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,913 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Musharraf had a great local government system no matter it's flaws. Plus if there aren't laws to make why are they in the house anyway? Waise bi to makhian hi maar re hote hain or justifying their loot and plunder. They don't deserve the salaries they're getting. Their compensation should be directly tied to their performance after a base salary of only 10K PKR.
     
  7. Aug 2, 2020 at 4:17 PM #7
    Enigma SIG

    Enigma SIG SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,639
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,913 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I'm all for a local government system, whatever that may be. As a common person, with no "higher-up" links, I want a person who is approachable in my locality who knows the immediate problems i'm facing and is authorized to fix them. The Citizens portal is a step in the right direction in the sense that I can post my issues without running pole to pole in government offices talking to smug bastards who don't give a damn about my problems.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Aug 2, 2020 at 5:10 PM #8
    ziaulislam

    ziaulislam ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    12,387
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2010
    Ratings:
    +11 / 10,708 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    it has, the problem is revenue..karachi mayor needs to get the revnue control in hand

    this would require legislation by the center..
    army/establishment if serious about this country needs to get the pTI and some of PMLN crownies together to pass a legislation empowering the local goverment revenue wise
     
  9. Aug 2, 2020 at 5:30 PM #9
    dexter

    dexter SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,176
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2009
    Ratings:
    +23 / 21,884 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Well I can see what you are trying to do here.
     
  10. Aug 2, 2020 at 5:32 PM #10
    ayodhyapati

    ayodhyapati FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    210
    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 57 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    problem is with population density , lesser areas and more population than western countries , lack of descipline or no fear of law gives impetus to haphazard growth of housing . illegal construction over rivers , drains , nallahs blockthe passage of water flow which results in water logging and floods. this is the story in our part of the world whether it is karachi, or bombay or delhi .
     
    Last edited: Aug 2, 2020 at 5:56 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 1, Guests: 1)
  1. waqasmwi