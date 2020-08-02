Why big cities like Karachi has it's own governance.

In the wake of recent rain spells that drowned Karachi and exhibited its dismantled infrastructure. It shows that provincial government itself is not enough to foresee population of 15 million (more than the UAE's population combined) and land which is bigger than 144 countries.



In contrast, other big metropolises like New York, Tokyo or Honk Kong has it's own governance. They have their own mayoral-council system, legislative and executive branch which adopt local laws in addition to ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations. Karachi itself had its own system of of Local Governance in the form of Local Government Ordinance (LGO of 2001) which allowed a stronger local government but it was later abolished in 2010.



So in conclusion it is high time for the provincial government and Pakistan itself to stop treating Karachi as everyday regular city and give city the rights it deserves.

