Why Bengali Muslims are exceptional

May 13, 2022
The only ethnic group in South Asia brave enough to forge their own nation.

It means we don’t have to expand money and energy on separatist movements.

Our politics is not poisoned by ethnic and religious bigotry.

Even more exceptional is how we evolved into an independent nation.

We first escaped British India by joining Pakistan.

We then left Pakistan through an independence struggle where a mere 25k+ Bengali Muslims died.

This is why an overwhelming majority of Bengali Muslims aren’t bitter towards Pakistan. In fact very grateful that Pakistan was a bridge to our own Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Zindabad.
 
It also takes quite a bit of xenophobia and ethnocentricity to make racial identity your raison d'etre and be and all cohesive force. Not good in the long run.
 
Few of you died because you weren't really targeted it was the Hindus that got dealt with

And essentially the Hindu being "dealt" with ensured Bangladesh was a independent Muslim state as per partition
 

