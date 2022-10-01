Why Bengali Muslims are exceptional

The only ethnic group in South Asia brave enough to forge their own nation.



It means we don’t have to expand money and energy on separatist movements.



Our politics is not poisoned by ethnic and religious bigotry.



Even more exceptional is how we evolved into an independent nation.



We first escaped British India by joining Pakistan.



We then left Pakistan through an independence struggle where a mere 25k+ Bengali Muslims died.



This is why an overwhelming majority of Bengali Muslims aren’t bitter towards Pakistan. In fact very grateful that Pakistan was a bridge to our own Bangladesh.



Bangladesh Zindabad.