The armed robbers with their face masked broke in the house of Vinod Chandran, who is the news editor of the Kannur unit of Mathrubhumi daily, in the early hours of September 6, and robbed the house after attacking him and his wife Saritha. They decamped with 25 sovereign gold ornaments, Rs 15,000, ATM cards and some home appliances after one hour, according to the police complaint.



According to police, the case is still under investigation and it is suspected that the gang has some Bangladesh link. However, they have not used any cellphone and there is no trace as to which direction they have gone, they said. But the investigating team is tracing the movement of similar gangs in other parts of the state, and this incident has similarity with the twin robbery in Ernakulam a few months back, said police officials. The gang used the travel bags collected from the house only to pack the looted good

