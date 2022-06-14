Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders​

Black_cats said: At the interaction with Indian journalists in Dhaka over the weekend Mahmud and his colleagues repeated the statement that “ties between India and Bangladesh are forged in blood.” They were of course referring to the ultimate sacrifice paid by about 3,900 Indian soldiers as well as 10,000 wounded in the 1971 Bangladesh war. It is a sentiment widely heard across Bangladesh. From students to shopkeepers to politicians, the line that “India shared its home and hearth with the people who wanted to be free” resounds across the country. Click to expand...

And India is taking full advantage of this sentiment. France was liberated from Nazi occupation by the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of Americans and British soldiers. I do not see France formulating their foreign policy on that event nor French are forever harping about shedded blood of American and British soldiers. What India did is nothing unique in history. India benefitted from Bangladesh's independence as much as we did. Nothing India did in 1971 out of pure humnaitarianism or love for Bangladesh. Their activities and attitude since 1971 is the testament of this fact. India supported Myanmar junta in it's Rohingya genocide and expulsion into Bangladesh which adversely affecting Bangladesh till now. Where is this socalled ''relation forged in blood'' here Mr. Hasan Mahmood?