What's new

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,244
-5
12,619

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders​

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
Jyoti Malhotra

JYOTI MALHOTRA14 June, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI

When the sun meets the sea in Cox’s Bazaar, at the very tip of Bangladesh, it’s easy to forget that only a few kilometres beyond, in Teknaf, protests were held last week against the derogatory remarks recently made about Prophet Muhammad by two BJP politicians. When your feet sink into the softest sand on the world’s longest natural beach, it’s tempting to drown out the anti-India slogans at the Baitul Mukarram mosque in faraway Dhaka with the gentle roar of the waters of the Bay of Bengal.

India is never far away from Bangladesh, but last week it was particularly close. Two former BJP leaders were the cynosure of all eyes as the Islamic world erupted in anger against insulting comments they had made against the Prophet. As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, while a few summoned the Indian ambassador for a dressing down – but Bangladesh has remained absolutely quiet.

“We are not compromising on the honour of the Prophet. We strongly condemn any insult to the Holy Prophet whenever and wherever it happens. But the government of India has taken action and we thank them for it. We congratulate them. Now the law will take its own course,” Bangladesh information minister Hasan Mahmud told a group of visiting Indian journalists, including me, over the weekend.

Mahmud’s fulsome praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly unusual. For the first time since Modi came to power, the PM has been on the back foot regarding his foreign policy because of the comments about the Prophet by his own ruling party. The criticism by the Islamic world is clearly hurting.

But the PM will likely travel to the UAE by the end of June, on his return journey from the G-20 summit in Germany, when India takes over the chair, clearly to make the point that the Nupur Sharma-Naveen Jindal duo were speaking against the party line.

Why UAE? Abu Dhabi criticised the BJP politicians’ comments, but did not summon the Indian ambassador. Moreover, an important free trade agreement has been recently signed between India and the UAE. Modi’s visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi is sure to send the signal that the Prime Minister won’t allow anyone to undermine the achievements of his Gulf policy.

Forged in blood

Like the UAE, Bangladesh has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India. The Congress’ Indira Gandhi may have helped Bangladesh win its liberation war 50 years ago, but that party today mostly manifests its angst by tweeting and fulminating on social media. Other regional parties are powerful in their own right, but the fact remains that there is no national alternative to Narendra Modi today.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among the most politically astute leaders in the region, is keenly aware of this. China is a significant presence in Bangladesh, building bridges and roads and railway lines, but India is so omnipresent that it cannot be ignored.

At the interaction with Indian journalists in Dhaka over the weekend Mahmud and his colleagues repeated the statement that “ties between India and Bangladesh are forged in blood.” They were of course referring to the ultimate sacrifice paid by about 3,900 Indian soldiers as well as 10,000 wounded in the 1971 Bangladesh war. It is a sentiment widely heard across Bangladesh. From students to shopkeepers to politicians, the line that “India shared its home and hearth with the people who wanted to be free” resounds across the country.

That’s why the ruling Awami League’s refusal to criticise Narendra Modi and his government, on the Prophet controversy or otherwise, is embedded in the realisation that he is among the most powerful leaders in South Asia. That is why when Home Minister Amit Shah made his undiplomatic comments calling Bangladeshi infiltrators “deemak” or termites some years ago, Bangladeshis either ignored the insult or swallowed it.

Here’s another example. At the informal interaction in Dhaka over the weekend, Mahmud was asked whether the sharing of the Teesta river waters would be on the agenda when PM Hasina visits New Delhi a few months from now.

Mahmud responded with some alacrity. “On Teesta, the problem is the provincial government (West Bengal), not the Central government. So PM Hasina can visit India even if Teesta is not yet done. But we do hope that the issue will be resolved as early as possible,” he said.

Mahmud’s refusal to indict the Modi government and instead, lay the blame on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s shoulders, on what has been an emotive issue inside Bangladesh for several years, is indicative of the mood in the Hasina establishment.

The Bangladesh model

In any case, the Bangladeshis rightly reason, the anti-India protests on the Prophet issue that took place after the Friday prayers outside several mosques across the country are sending two messages to India:

The first, “see what we are up against,” and the second, “that is why there is no option but the Awami League.”

Both messages seem to have been properly received in Delhi. Moreover, the fact that the Awami League can control the anti-India slogans in the mosques and not let them get out of hand and still come up with a congratulatory comment about India is bound to put Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh on the frontline of Modi’s friends and partners abroad.

The opposite also holds true. While the BJP hasn’t been able to control its own foul-mouthed spokespersons who got so carried away by their anti-Islamic rhetoric that they forgot the red lines, Hasina has dealt with anti-Hindu protests with a severe hand. The damage to property at a Durga Puja pandal last year in Comilla and similar incidents elsewhere were swiftly contained on direct orders by the Bangladesh PM.

Mahmud confirmed that the victims have been well compensated for their losses, up to two or three times.

So as the sea recedes into the horizon at Cox’s Bazaar and darkness falls, one wonders if the Bangladesh model of a secular, Muslim-majority republic, born out of the womb of an Islamic nation 50 long years ago, can become a model for the rest of South Asia?

The writer was part of a group of Indian journalists who travelled to Bangladesh on a visit sponsored by its government last week. Views are personal.

theprint.in

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
theprint.in theprint.in
 
rainbowrascal

rainbowrascal

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 29, 2022
80
0
154
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
I mean it is true that modi does want to give teesta water to us, but can't because of state govt interference.
But the whole congress,bjp thing they tried to put together is idiotic.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,949
7
23,535
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Delusional Indian who does not realise this is 2022 and not 2012.

BD does not care what BJP low-lives in India say as it is irrelevant to BD’s strategic goal of becoming a “middle-income” country in the mid-2030s.

Once BD is there then it will be an absolute equal to India in the region. It will balance out India’s larger size with a stronger economy and more unified nation.

No point causing more problems for Modi by making remarks about what some idiot said for domestic consumption.
 
Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
8,805
-3
20,681
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Black_cats said:
At the interaction with Indian journalists in Dhaka over the weekend Mahmud and his colleagues repeated the statement that “ties between India and Bangladesh are forged in blood.” They were of course referring to the ultimate sacrifice paid by about 3,900 Indian soldiers as well as 10,000 wounded in the 1971 Bangladesh war. It is a sentiment widely heard across Bangladesh. From students to shopkeepers to politicians, the line that “India shared its home and hearth with the people who wanted to be free” resounds across the country.
Click to expand...
And India is taking full advantage of this sentiment. France was liberated from Nazi occupation by the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of Americans and British soldiers. I do not see France formulating their foreign policy on that event nor French are forever harping about shedded blood of American and British soldiers. What India did is nothing unique in history. India benefitted from Bangladesh's independence as much as we did. Nothing India did in 1971 out of pure humnaitarianism or love for Bangladesh. Their activities and attitude since 1971 is the testament of this fact. India supported Myanmar junta in it's Rohingya genocide and expulsion into Bangladesh which adversely affecting Bangladesh till now. Where is this socalled ''relation forged in blood'' here Mr. Hasan Mahmood?
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
21,370
2
33,163
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders​

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
Jyoti Malhotra

JYOTI MALHOTRA14 June, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI

When the sun meets the sea in Cox’s Bazaar, at the very tip of Bangladesh, it’s easy to forget that only a few kilometres beyond, in Teknaf, protests were held last week against the derogatory remarks recently made about Prophet Muhammad by two BJP politicians. When your feet sink into the softest sand on the world’s longest natural beach, it’s tempting to drown out the anti-India slogans at the Baitul Mukarram mosque in faraway Dhaka with the gentle roar of the waters of the Bay of Bengal.

India is never far away from Bangladesh, but last week it was particularly close. Two former BJP leaders were the cynosure of all eyes as the Islamic world erupted in anger against insulting comments they had made against the Prophet. As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, while a few summoned the Indian ambassador for a dressing down – but Bangladesh has remained absolutely quiet.

“We are not compromising on the honour of the Prophet. We strongly condemn any insult to the Holy Prophet whenever and wherever it happens. But the government of India has taken action and we thank them for it. We congratulate them. Now the law will take its own course,” Bangladesh information minister Hasan Mahmud told a group of visiting Indian journalists, including me, over the weekend.

Mahmud’s fulsome praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly unusual. For the first time since Modi came to power, the PM has been on the back foot regarding his foreign policy because of the comments about the Prophet by his own ruling party. The criticism by the Islamic world is clearly hurting.

But the PM will likely travel to the UAE by the end of June, on his return journey from the G-20 summit in Germany, when India takes over the chair, clearly to make the point that the Nupur Sharma-Naveen Jindal duo were speaking against the party line.

Why UAE? Abu Dhabi criticised the BJP politicians’ comments, but did not summon the Indian ambassador. Moreover, an important free trade agreement has been recently signed between India and the UAE. Modi’s visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi is sure to send the signal that the Prime Minister won’t allow anyone to undermine the achievements of his Gulf policy.

Forged in blood

Like the UAE, Bangladesh has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India. The Congress’ Indira Gandhi may have helped Bangladesh win its liberation war 50 years ago, but that party today mostly manifests its angst by tweeting and fulminating on social media. Other regional parties are powerful in their own right, but the fact remains that there is no national alternative to Narendra Modi today.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among the most politically astute leaders in the region, is keenly aware of this. China is a significant presence in Bangladesh, building bridges and roads and railway lines, but India is so omnipresent that it cannot be ignored.

At the interaction with Indian journalists in Dhaka over the weekend Mahmud and his colleagues repeated the statement that “ties between India and Bangladesh are forged in blood.” They were of course referring to the ultimate sacrifice paid by about 3,900 Indian soldiers as well as 10,000 wounded in the 1971 Bangladesh war. It is a sentiment widely heard across Bangladesh. From students to shopkeepers to politicians, the line that “India shared its home and hearth with the people who wanted to be free” resounds across the country.

That’s why the ruling Awami League’s refusal to criticise Narendra Modi and his government, on the Prophet controversy or otherwise, is embedded in the realisation that he is among the most powerful leaders in South Asia. That is why when Home Minister Amit Shah made his undiplomatic comments calling Bangladeshi infiltrators “deemak” or termites some years ago, Bangladeshis either ignored the insult or swallowed it.

Here’s another example. At the informal interaction in Dhaka over the weekend, Mahmud was asked whether the sharing of the Teesta river waters would be on the agenda when PM Hasina visits New Delhi a few months from now.

Mahmud responded with some alacrity. “On Teesta, the problem is the provincial government (West Bengal), not the Central government. So PM Hasina can visit India even if Teesta is not yet done. But we do hope that the issue will be resolved as early as possible,” he said.

Mahmud’s refusal to indict the Modi government and instead, lay the blame on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s shoulders, on what has been an emotive issue inside Bangladesh for several years, is indicative of the mood in the Hasina establishment.

The Bangladesh model

In any case, the Bangladeshis rightly reason, the anti-India protests on the Prophet issue that took place after the Friday prayers outside several mosques across the country are sending two messages to India:

The first, “see what we are up against,” and the second, “that is why there is no option but the Awami League.”

Both messages seem to have been properly received in Delhi. Moreover, the fact that the Awami League can control the anti-India slogans in the mosques and not let them get out of hand and still come up with a congratulatory comment about India is bound to put Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh on the frontline of Modi’s friends and partners abroad.

The opposite also holds true. While the BJP hasn’t been able to control its own foul-mouthed spokespersons who got so carried away by their anti-Islamic rhetoric that they forgot the red lines, Hasina has dealt with anti-Hindu protests with a severe hand. The damage to property at a Durga Puja pandal last year in Comilla and similar incidents elsewhere were swiftly contained on direct orders by the Bangladesh PM.

Mahmud confirmed that the victims have been well compensated for their losses, up to two or three times.

So as the sea recedes into the horizon at Cox’s Bazaar and darkness falls, one wonders if the Bangladesh model of a secular, Muslim-majority republic, born out of the womb of an Islamic nation 50 long years ago, can become a model for the rest of South Asia?

The writer was part of a group of Indian journalists who travelled to Bangladesh on a visit sponsored by its government last week. Views are personal.

theprint.in

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...

This woman writes self-congratulatory trash, seems she is looking for a nice meal-ticket from Modi to retire with.
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 17, 2007
6,102
-3
6,896
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Black_cats said:

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders​

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
Jyoti Malhotra

JYOTI MALHOTRA14 June, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI

When the sun meets the sea in Cox’s Bazaar, at the very tip of Bangladesh, it’s easy to forget that only a few kilometres beyond, in Teknaf, protests were held last week against the derogatory remarks recently made about Prophet Muhammad by two BJP politicians. When your feet sink into the softest sand on the world’s longest natural beach, it’s tempting to drown out the anti-India slogans at the Baitul Mukarram mosque in faraway Dhaka with the gentle roar of the waters of the Bay of Bengal.

India is never far away from Bangladesh, but last week it was particularly close. Two former BJP leaders were the cynosure of all eyes as the Islamic world erupted in anger against insulting comments they had made against the Prophet. As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, while a few summoned the Indian ambassador for a dressing down – but Bangladesh has remained absolutely quiet.

“We are not compromising on the honour of the Prophet. We strongly condemn any insult to the Holy Prophet whenever and wherever it happens. But the government of India has taken action and we thank them for it. We congratulate them. Now the law will take its own course,” Bangladesh information minister Hasan Mahmud told a group of visiting Indian journalists, including me, over the weekend.

Mahmud’s fulsome praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly unusual. For the first time since Modi came to power, the PM has been on the back foot regarding his foreign policy because of the comments about the Prophet by his own ruling party. The criticism by the Islamic world is clearly hurting.

But the PM will likely travel to the UAE by the end of June, on his return journey from the G-20 summit in Germany, when India takes over the chair, clearly to make the point that the Nupur Sharma-Naveen Jindal duo were speaking against the party line.

Why UAE? Abu Dhabi criticised the BJP politicians’ comments, but did not summon the Indian ambassador. Moreover, an important free trade agreement has been recently signed between India and the UAE. Modi’s visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi is sure to send the signal that the Prime Minister won’t allow anyone to undermine the achievements of his Gulf policy.

Forged in blood

Like the UAE, Bangladesh has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India. The Congress’ Indira Gandhi may have helped Bangladesh win its liberation war 50 years ago, but that party today mostly manifests its angst by tweeting and fulminating on social media. Other regional parties are powerful in their own right, but the fact remains that there is no national alternative to Narendra Modi today.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among the most politically astute leaders in the region, is keenly aware of this. China is a significant presence in Bangladesh, building bridges and roads and railway lines, but India is so omnipresent that it cannot be ignored.

At the interaction with Indian journalists in Dhaka over the weekend Mahmud and his colleagues repeated the statement that “ties between India and Bangladesh are forged in blood.” They were of course referring to the ultimate sacrifice paid by about 3,900 Indian soldiers as well as 10,000 wounded in the 1971 Bangladesh war. It is a sentiment widely heard across Bangladesh. From students to shopkeepers to politicians, the line that “India shared its home and hearth with the people who wanted to be free” resounds across the country.

That’s why the ruling Awami League’s refusal to criticise Narendra Modi and his government, on the Prophet controversy or otherwise, is embedded in the realisation that he is among the most powerful leaders in South Asia. That is why when Home Minister Amit Shah made his undiplomatic comments calling Bangladeshi infiltrators “deemak” or termites some years ago, Bangladeshis either ignored the insult or swallowed it.

Here’s another example. At the informal interaction in Dhaka over the weekend, Mahmud was asked whether the sharing of the Teesta river waters would be on the agenda when PM Hasina visits New Delhi a few months from now.

Mahmud responded with some alacrity. “On Teesta, the problem is the provincial government (West Bengal), not the Central government. So PM Hasina can visit India even if Teesta is not yet done. But we do hope that the issue will be resolved as early as possible,” he said.

Mahmud’s refusal to indict the Modi government and instead, lay the blame on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s shoulders, on what has been an emotive issue inside Bangladesh for several years, is indicative of the mood in the Hasina establishment.

The Bangladesh model

In any case, the Bangladeshis rightly reason, the anti-India protests on the Prophet issue that took place after the Friday prayers outside several mosques across the country are sending two messages to India:

The first, “see what we are up against,” and the second, “that is why there is no option but the Awami League.”

Both messages seem to have been properly received in Delhi. Moreover, the fact that the Awami League can control the anti-India slogans in the mosques and not let them get out of hand and still come up with a congratulatory comment about India is bound to put Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh on the frontline of Modi’s friends and partners abroad.

The opposite also holds true. While the BJP hasn’t been able to control its own foul-mouthed spokespersons who got so carried away by their anti-Islamic rhetoric that they forgot the red lines, Hasina has dealt with anti-Hindu protests with a severe hand. The damage to property at a Durga Puja pandal last year in Comilla and similar incidents elsewhere were swiftly contained on direct orders by the Bangladesh PM.

Mahmud confirmed that the victims have been well compensated for their losses, up to two or three times.

So as the sea recedes into the horizon at Cox’s Bazaar and darkness falls, one wonders if the Bangladesh model of a secular, Muslim-majority republic, born out of the womb of an Islamic nation 50 long years ago, can become a model for the rest of South Asia?

The writer was part of a group of Indian journalists who travelled to Bangladesh on a visit sponsored by its government last week. Views are personal.

theprint.in

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...


Didn’t know slaves had a voice …
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
13,133
-49
11,550
Country
India
Location
India
Bangladeshis are happy with whoever is in power in India. Their entire aim is to get Aadhar cards in India and live here, irrespective of who is in charge.
 
K

kazaki

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 7, 2021
98
0
50
Country
India
Location
India
Black_cats said:

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders​

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
Jyoti Malhotra

JYOTI MALHOTRA14 June, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the inaugural programme of Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka on 26 March 2021 | ANI

When the sun meets the sea in Cox’s Bazaar, at the very tip of Bangladesh, it’s easy to forget that only a few kilometres beyond, in Teknaf, protests were held last week against the derogatory remarks recently made about Prophet Muhammad by two BJP politicians. When your feet sink into the softest sand on the world’s longest natural beach, it’s tempting to drown out the anti-India slogans at the Baitul Mukarram mosque in faraway Dhaka with the gentle roar of the waters of the Bay of Bengal.

India is never far away from Bangladesh, but last week it was particularly close. Two former BJP leaders were the cynosure of all eyes as the Islamic world erupted in anger against insulting comments they had made against the Prophet. As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, while a few summoned the Indian ambassador for a dressing down – but Bangladesh has remained absolutely quiet.

“We are not compromising on the honour of the Prophet. We strongly condemn any insult to the Holy Prophet whenever and wherever it happens. But the government of India has taken action and we thank them for it. We congratulate them. Now the law will take its own course,” Bangladesh information minister Hasan Mahmud told a group of visiting Indian journalists, including me, over the weekend.

Mahmud’s fulsome praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is certainly unusual. For the first time since Modi came to power, the PM has been on the back foot regarding his foreign policy because of the comments about the Prophet by his own ruling party. The criticism by the Islamic world is clearly hurting.

But the PM will likely travel to the UAE by the end of June, on his return journey from the G-20 summit in Germany, when India takes over the chair, clearly to make the point that the Nupur Sharma-Naveen Jindal duo were speaking against the party line.

Why UAE? Abu Dhabi criticised the BJP politicians’ comments, but did not summon the Indian ambassador. Moreover, an important free trade agreement has been recently signed between India and the UAE. Modi’s visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi is sure to send the signal that the Prime Minister won’t allow anyone to undermine the achievements of his Gulf policy.

Forged in blood

Like the UAE, Bangladesh has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India. The Congress’ Indira Gandhi may have helped Bangladesh win its liberation war 50 years ago, but that party today mostly manifests its angst by tweeting and fulminating on social media. Other regional parties are powerful in their own right, but the fact remains that there is no national alternative to Narendra Modi today.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, among the most politically astute leaders in the region, is keenly aware of this. China is a significant presence in Bangladesh, building bridges and roads and railway lines, but India is so omnipresent that it cannot be ignored.

At the interaction with Indian journalists in Dhaka over the weekend Mahmud and his colleagues repeated the statement that “ties between India and Bangladesh are forged in blood.” They were of course referring to the ultimate sacrifice paid by about 3,900 Indian soldiers as well as 10,000 wounded in the 1971 Bangladesh war. It is a sentiment widely heard across Bangladesh. From students to shopkeepers to politicians, the line that “India shared its home and hearth with the people who wanted to be free” resounds across the country.

That’s why the ruling Awami League’s refusal to criticise Narendra Modi and his government, on the Prophet controversy or otherwise, is embedded in the realisation that he is among the most powerful leaders in South Asia. That is why when Home Minister Amit Shah made his undiplomatic comments calling Bangladeshi infiltrators “deemak” or termites some years ago, Bangladeshis either ignored the insult or swallowed it.

Here’s another example. At the informal interaction in Dhaka over the weekend, Mahmud was asked whether the sharing of the Teesta river waters would be on the agenda when PM Hasina visits New Delhi a few months from now.

Mahmud responded with some alacrity. “On Teesta, the problem is the provincial government (West Bengal), not the Central government. So PM Hasina can visit India even if Teesta is not yet done. But we do hope that the issue will be resolved as early as possible,” he said.

Mahmud’s refusal to indict the Modi government and instead, lay the blame on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s shoulders, on what has been an emotive issue inside Bangladesh for several years, is indicative of the mood in the Hasina establishment.

The Bangladesh model

In any case, the Bangladeshis rightly reason, the anti-India protests on the Prophet issue that took place after the Friday prayers outside several mosques across the country are sending two messages to India:

The first, “see what we are up against,” and the second, “that is why there is no option but the Awami League.”

Both messages seem to have been properly received in Delhi. Moreover, the fact that the Awami League can control the anti-India slogans in the mosques and not let them get out of hand and still come up with a congratulatory comment about India is bound to put Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh on the frontline of Modi’s friends and partners abroad.

The opposite also holds true. While the BJP hasn’t been able to control its own foul-mouthed spokespersons who got so carried away by their anti-Islamic rhetoric that they forgot the red lines, Hasina has dealt with anti-Hindu protests with a severe hand. The damage to property at a Durga Puja pandal last year in Comilla and similar incidents elsewhere were swiftly contained on direct orders by the Bangladesh PM.

Mahmud confirmed that the victims have been well compensated for their losses, up to two or three times.

So as the sea recedes into the horizon at Cox’s Bazaar and darkness falls, one wonders if the Bangladesh model of a secular, Muslim-majority republic, born out of the womb of an Islamic nation 50 long years ago, can become a model for the rest of South Asia?

The writer was part of a group of Indian journalists who travelled to Bangladesh on a visit sponsored by its government last week. Views are personal.

theprint.in

Why Bangladesh is absolutely quiet when it comes to anti-Prophet remarks by BJP leaders

As many as 20 countries and organisations have issued statements, but not Bangladesh. It has clearly understood at whose door the power lies in India.
theprint.in theprint.in
Click to expand...
Bangladesh thinks about own interest , they are on right path .
 
N

Novus ordu seclorum

FULL MEMBER
May 30, 2021
1,264
1
706
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
UKBengali said:
Delusional Indian who does not realise this is 2022 and not 2012.

BD does not care what BJP low-lives in India say as it is irrelevant to BD’s strategic goal of becoming a “middle-income” country in the mid-2030s.

Once BD is there then it will be an absolute equal to India in the region. It will balance out India’s larger size with a stronger economy and more unified nation.

No point causing more problems for Modi by making remarks about what some idiot said for domestic consumption.
Click to expand...
Lady basically said Bangladesh accepts Indian hegemony, which is true, but she missed the bigger picture because Bangladesh stayed quiet against Myanmar as well, which forced a million Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh. Once I asked a Bangladeshi why Bangladesh does not take a more aggressive defensive and moral stand against Myanmar and he mentioned the fear of China. However, countries don't have to be powerful to make a righteous stand as tiny, poor Gambia showed.
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2016
5,634
3
9,395
Country
United States
Location
Bangladesh
Novus ordu seclorum said:
Lady basically said Bangladesh accepts Indian hegemony, which is true, but she missed the bigger picture because Bangladesh stayed quiet against Myanmar as well, which forced a million Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh. Once I asked a Bangladeshi why Bangladesh does not take a more aggressive defensive and moral stand against Myanmar and he mentioned the fear of China. However, countries don't have to be powerful to make a righteous stand as tiny, poor Gambia showed.
Click to expand...

What exactly is the difference between restraint, pragmatism and cowardice?
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
262
-2
310
Country
India
Location
India
Jackdaws said:
Bangladeshis are happy with whoever is in power in India. Their entire aim is to get Aadhar cards in India and live here, irrespective of who is in charge.
Click to expand...
Even if that were true, I’m not really opposed to it. Good hardworking people with a ton of overlap with Indians when it comes to culture and language.

There should eventually be an India-Nepal like arrangement so they don’t really feel the need to try and integrate illegally.
 
Avicenna

Avicenna

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2016
5,634
3
9,395
Country
United States
Location
Bangladesh
Novus ordu seclorum said:
At times showing restraint or pragmatism is the right thing to do, but not when a neighbouring state is committing a hostile act against your country forcing an indigenous population across the border in a policy of genocide.
Click to expand...

I don't know what the right balance is.

But I do know, insulting comments about the messenger of Allah is not an "internal matter."

Something needed to be said by the government to voice displeasure.

Even it was empty words in the end.

It needed to be done.

Of course there are other examples in the world where a given party is hostile to Islam and yet business goes on as usual.

i.e. France/Macron and their shenanigans and the continued import of French products to Muslim nations.

So Bangladesh is not unique here.

Still, as an ethnic Bengali with sentimental ties to Bangladesh, I can't help but be disappointed in the government of Bangladesh.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
‘Remarks on Prophet India’s internal matter…why should we instigate?’: Bangladesh Minister Hasan Mahmud
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
141
Views
3K
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
B
Bangladesh treads cautiously on support from China
Replies
2
Views
186
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Islamist protests cast a shadow over PM Hasina’s planned India visit
Replies
4
Views
290
bluesky
B
B
Rally in Bangladesh slams India’s leaders for blasphemy, anti-Muslim policies
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Trailer of Mujib, biopic on Bangladesh founder unveiled at Cannes 2022
2 3
Replies
35
Views
912
Wergeland
Wergeland

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom