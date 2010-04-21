What's new

Why Bangladesh defense forces had not opted for Turkish drone

In large degree, effectiveness of Turkish drone technology had been proven in 3 recent conflicts Syria, Libya and in Azerbaizan-Armeia conflict. So, it is very important question WHY Bangladesh defense forces had not opted for such platform? It's not that expensive and Turkey has shown interest in defense cooperation with Bangladesh already. All these wanna be and know it all expert, why that has not happened?

Is it because lack initiative from top brass? Who is holding the top brass, neighboring country or regime subservient to neighboring country?


 
your speculations have substance
India still has a lot of influence over Bangladesh
despite china making some inroads
 
You shall realise that turkish drone also took a beating in libya when fighting against UAE Chinese drone. Plus the fact, turkish until now still rely on foreign import of power plant for bigger drone.

If turkish drone is so effective, their turkmen syria wouldnt take a beating in syria now.

Russian jets strike Syrian rebel-held bastion in heaviest strikes since ceasefire

Syrian opposition sources said Russian jets bombed rebel-held northwestern Syria on Sunday in the most extensive strikes since a Turkish-Russian deal halted major fighting with a ceasefire nearly six months ago.
