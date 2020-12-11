Why Attempts to Build a New Anti-China Alliance Will Fail

The article is totally wrong. China is breaking out the whop a$$ to club American allies one by one until they all submit to the Sino centric world order.



Biden is not going to sacrifice American lives to stop this. His pain threshold is extremely low -- not that this is a bad thing for Americans. His main agenda is ensuring transsexuals can openly serve in the military.



Trump was the epitome of the Thucydides trap. Biden is reluctantly accepting the expulsion of US from East Asia.