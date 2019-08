Fact is article 370 was a joke. It soon became useless when that traitor Abdullah Sheikh so called Prime Minister of IoK was put in jail.Ideally speaking only realistic solution for IoK valley region if any will become part of Pakistan or become independent country. Basically 80% of IoK will remain with India in either case. This decision will help going towards that solution sooner now.India will not try to settle outsiders in valley, it will be too obvious. If anything I see usual bastards like Mufti and Omar abdullah changing their tune soon as they always have been puppets of India since 1948. @waz I know you are emotional today but honestly nothing have changed. Only perhaps this time Kashmiri muslim leader ship will finally stop day dreaming of having total control on IoK but I doubt it. These Mufti, Abdullahs, Huriats etc have only used Pakistan for their political gains.