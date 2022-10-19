What's new

Why armed forces were kept out of NAB law, asks SC

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
84,559
93
138,618
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Why armed forces were kept out of NAB law, asks SC​

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asks why Imran Khan didn't object to exclusion of military from NAB's jurisdiction

Hasnaat Malik
October 19, 2022

supremecourt of pakistan photo afp

Supreme Court of Pakistan. PHOTO: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday wondered why former prime minister Imran Khan while challenging amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law didn't object to exclusion of armed forces from NAB jurisdiction as they held the ‘biggest businesses’ in the country.

"You could have said that NAB law is discriminatory in nature," he remarked as a three-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial resumed the hearing against recent amendments to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Counsel for former premier Imran, Khawaja Haris said that army officers who are associated with any business entity are not exempted from NAB jurisdiction.

Justice Shah also questioned why the NAB law did not apply to judges. Raising questions on the maintainability of the petition, he again asked Imran’s counsel how the apex court could design the law, adding that it is parliament's job to discuss what kind of law on accountability should be framed. "Tomorrow someone may approach the Supreme Court for holding death sentence in the offence of assets beyond," he added.

Justice Shah also questioned whether accountability only meant the existence of NAB law. "An impression is being given that there would be no accountability after these amendments," he added.

However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that the offence of misuse of authority is only mentioned in NAB law.

Khawaja Haris responded by saying that offences related to misuse of authority and assets beyond means could not be tried after these amendments.

He said that under the new law, the NAB should first establish that the accused person in exercise of misuse of authority got financial gains.

However, the PTI counsel supported the NAB law amendments to limit the duration of remand as well as including the bail provision to the accused in the law.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till Monday.


tribune.com.pk

Why armed forces were kept out of NAB law, asks SC | The Express Tribune

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asks why Imran Khan didn't object to exclusion of military from NAB's jurisdiction
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
SC asks PTI why it didn't object to NAB law changes in parliament
Replies
0
Views
618
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Imran’s petition against NAB amendments to be heard on daily basis: CJP Bandial
Replies
3
Views
118
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
ghazi52
SC ‘astonished’ at NAO amendment
Replies
0
Views
177
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Govt trying to have 'sins' forgiven through NAB amendments, says Justice Ahsan
Replies
0
Views
507
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Imran Khan challenges NAB law amendment in Supreme Court
Replies
3
Views
737
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom