Why armed forces were kept out of NAB law, asks SC | The Express Tribune Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asks why Imran Khan didn't object to exclusion of military from NAB's jurisdiction

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah asks why Imran Khan didn't object to exclusion of military from NAB's jurisdictionOctober 19, 2022Supreme Court of Pakistan. PHOTO: AFPSupreme Court judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Monday wondered why former prime minister Imran Khan while challenging amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law didn't object to exclusion of armed forces from NAB jurisdiction as they held the 'biggest businesses' in the country."You could have said that NAB law is discriminatory in nature," he remarked as a three-judge bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial resumed the hearing against recent amendments to National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).Counsel for former premier Imran, Khawaja Haris said that army officers who are associated with any business entity are not exempted from NAB jurisdiction.Justice Shah also questioned why the NAB law did not apply to judges. Raising questions on the maintainability of the petition, he again asked Imran's counsel how the apex court could design the law, adding that it is parliament's job to discuss what kind of law on accountability should be framed. "Tomorrow someone may approach the Supreme Court for holding death sentence in the offence of assets beyond," he added.Justice Shah also questioned whether accountability only meant the existence of NAB law. "An impression is being given that there would be no accountability after these amendments," he added.However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan noted that the offence of misuse of authority is only mentioned in NAB law.Khawaja Haris responded by saying that offences related to misuse of authority and assets beyond means could not be tried after these amendments.He said that under the new law, the NAB should first establish that the accused person in exercise of misuse of authority got financial gains.However, the PTI counsel supported the NAB law amendments to limit the duration of remand as well as including the bail provision to the accused in the law.The hearing of the case was adjourned till Monday.