Why armed forces not investing in locally manufacturing helicopters in Pakistan after succes of JF 17 project

Why army Navy airforce not collectively investing in a utility helicopter project for all armed forces and law enforcement agencies



We already seen fruitfull result of succesfull Thunder project and immense potential of exporting them to African countries



I think helicopter is a backbone for any military but specially for pak due to its harsh terrain we have huge mountain region where only halos can operate



In 2008 earth quakes and floods in pak these halos did the rescue job we were short of helicopters so USA helped us and other countries



India already shown us with Dhruv rudra project they can modify them as per their requirements and give experience to its local people for helicopter tech and create more jobs and full fill defence needs locally



We can manufacture them on low cost due to low labour wages as compare to west and get more helicopters at low cost



Most of MI 17 helis are at the end of their life span AW 139 are very expensive machines to buy in numbers



Wmost of our helicopter fleet out if these AW 139 are 20 years old and we hear MI 17 crashes on regular bases



We can save lives money by manufacturing new halos locally



Gokbey looks very impressive it can be used for VIP transport troop transport too and realtively new technology and we can fit ASW sonars into its nose for naval varient