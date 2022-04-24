What's new

Why armed forces not investing in locally manufacturing helicopters in Pakistan after succes of JF 17 project

Should pak armed forces invest in utility helicopter project for locally manufacturing in oakistan

  • T 625 Gokbey Turkey

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Z18 Helicopter Copy of AC 313 China

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Z 20 Helicopter Copy of Black Hawk China

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • AW 139 Helicopter Italy

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

Why army Navy airforce not collectively investing in a utility helicopter project for all armed forces and law enforcement agencies

We already seen fruitfull result of succesfull Thunder project and immense potential of exporting them to African countries

I think helicopter is a backbone for any military but specially for pak due to its harsh terrain we have huge mountain region where only halos can operate

In 2008 earth quakes and floods in pak these halos did the rescue job we were short of helicopters so USA helped us and other countries

India already shown us with Dhruv rudra project they can modify them as per their requirements and give experience to its local people for helicopter tech and create more jobs and full fill defence needs locally

We can manufacture them on low cost due to low labour wages as compare to west and get more helicopters at low cost

Most of MI 17 helis are at the end of their life span AW 139 are very expensive machines to buy in numbers

Wmost of our helicopter fleet out if these AW 139 are 20 years old and we hear MI 17 crashes on regular bases

We can save lives money by manufacturing new halos locally

Gokbey looks very impressive it can be used for VIP transport troop transport too and realtively new technology and we can fit ASW sonars into its nose for naval varient
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Pakistan definitely needs own helicopter program but I think instead they decided to go for the Turkish/Usa helicopters but both were denied, only option available now is Chinese ones. They should local manufacturer them if possible.
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

Even Z 18 are very good utility helicopters what you friends think

@Imran Khan @Zarvan @Pak Nationalist @Salik @DrEvil

PakAlp said:
Pakistan definitely needs own helicopter program but I think instead they decided to go for the Turkish/Usa helicopters but both were denied, only option available now is Chinese ones. They should local manufacturer them if possible.
Click to expand...
Bro I think Gokbey will have local engine

PakAlp said:
Pakistan definitely needs own helicopter program but I think instead they decided to go for the Turkish/Usa helicopters but both were denied, only option available now is Chinese ones. They should local manufacturer them if possible.
Click to expand...
Bro I think Gokbey will have local engine


Need for helicopter is a sense we don't need tanks as much as we need helicopter with single project army Navy airforce law enforcement agencies vip and rescue mission operations can be fullfiled

Look what India is doing with HAL Rudra, Dhruv helicopters they are manufacturing different varients for navy and army and have light attack varient
 

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

Definitely Pakistan armed forces stop buying tanks because we lack good helicopters in our inventory

We seen what locally manufacturing do wonders for even our Economy and most importantly fulfill our armed forces requirements
 

Super Falcon

Super Falcon

Most of our army aviation is based on MI 17 which are very old and at the end of their service life

We need cost effective platform and these helicopters can do wonders for us and we can modify them for rescue operation maritime forces such as PMSA coast guard also can get them very cheaply to monitor our seas
 

