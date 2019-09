1.) Muslims need to stop being loud:

2.) Muslims need to withdraw from online scene(like Youtube, social media, toxic events):

3.) Muslims need to keep religion more private

4.) Muslims need accept things aren't going well for them and be patient



Things aren't going well, we know. It's okay, don't freak out, don't lose your mind over it. This is part of life and God gave you ability to adapt. We adapt by calming down, looking inward, having discussions between Muslim think tanks, human rights orgs, and other experts and their advice on how to approach social issues in the Muslim world. And we need to do more critical thinking. Brainstorm, and implement new strategies for our societies. It will take some time and this is okay. It will be exhausting, but that is okay. It will take hard work, and this is okay too. Losing our minds and rambling all the time and insulting everyone is what's not okay. And what achieves literally nothing. Except increased negative perceptions of us.



We have resources, minds, talented people, good hearted people, and everything else needed to brainstorm, plan and implement steps to solve things like extremism, corruption, hypocrisy, lack of education, low quality of life, failed governance, etc.... All we lack is the right guidance. And inability to accept self critique and insistence on blaming everything on the 'other'.



....

....

....



These are just some brief set of advices. There is more to it and I would to hear others input. So please contribute and give me constructive feedback. And give me your perspective as well.



Do you think our priorities are misplaced as well and that we have negative habits that we can't seem to let go of??



Do you think we need to allow more self critique of ourselves and actually correct ourselves where we are wrong instead of silencing our own people or pointing fingers elsewhere??