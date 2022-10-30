What's new

Why aren’t many women protesting against Hasina?

@Nergal and @bluesky have shared few videos of agitation against BAL.

But I don’t see many women in those crowds.

Do they know the electorate contains 52% women?

And most thank Hasina for their emancipation.

I will only tolerate an US style election where Hasina wins despite losing the vote.

But I think Hasina CAN win an European style election as well.

Given women power 🤣🤣🤣🤣
 

