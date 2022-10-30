Why aren’t many women protesting against Hasina?

BananaRepublicUK
May 13, 2022
@Nergal and @bluesky have shared few videos of agitation against BAL.
But I don’t see many women in those crowds.
Do they know the electorate contains 52% women?
And most thank Hasina for their emancipation.
I will only tolerate an US style election where Hasina wins despite losing the vote.
But I think Hasina CAN win an European style election as well.
Given women power
