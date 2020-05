Few questions I have that really have started to bother me and I want other people’s opinion:

-What is there to be proud of?

-What has pakistan done for its average citizens?

-pakistan seems like its been a play ground for a handful of elite families that probably number in few 100?

-Why are you loyal to Pakistan?

Few thoughts:



I used to be a very proud and anti Indian and highly patriotic Pakistani.

over the past several years I am starting to feel like Pakistan is a sham and a fraud..it might’ve had noble beginnings but Pakistan has never been a country that has been able to provide justice to a ordinary Pakistani citizen for its entire existence without the following ( not justice just a way to make their miserable life’s better)

- a phone call To some elitist or an elitist goon.

- bribe

I do not see Pakistan changing for the the better unless a major uprising by its peasant class the 99.9999 percent whos only purpose is to be born and live a miserable live and die including members of my own family...





im not Indian, I was born in Pakistan raised in America.

