First thing that struck me when I moved back homeThis is the first thing that struck me when I moved back home from Atlanta – How negative everyone is. It is unbelievable. Everyone smiled in Atlanta. EVERYONE. On the streets walking, in the trains, on the bus, on the plane, in the parks – everyone was so friendly. Even the dogs would wag their tail when they saw me. Here most people are friendly only on their Instagram or Facebook picture posts.Yesterday when I reached out asking if I can write about the negativity – I was asked, how will you separate negativity from bad politics? All the negativity you see is because of politics. Everything in this country is because of politics. Sigh. Why are we so obsessed with politics? Is it our only source of entertainment?