  Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Why are we so adamant in our support for Palestine when they themselves support India against us?

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Waqas, May 26, 2020 at 10:19 PM.

  May 26, 2020 at 10:19 PM
    Waqas

    Waqas FULL MEMBER

    "We are supporting India in its fight against terrorism and because of that my government decided to directly call our ambassador to go back home, not to be Palestine ambassador to Pakistan anymore," Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haij said.

    https://www.newsheads.in/world/news...Zr2HNlXuzcAl9lNS8yTey66yKWLCsG76ru1Uo806acEZQ

    Let me get this straight, muslim countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have diplomatic relations with Israel while we are one of the only few countries that do not even recognise Israel and for what?, Palestine supports India when it serves their interest, Saudi Arabia and UAE vetoes us in favor of India when it serves theirs while we are suppose to be good little muslims and support those who stab us in the back, harming our own self interest for them, why?
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:46 PM
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    The Arabs are the worst hypocrites in the World. Gone are the bygone days of Late Shah Faisal, today's Arab lot are the lap dogs of the West. The only issue is these puppets bank role our establishment and have millions of our compatriots working there. Otherwise the whole Middle East needs a total revamp and change of regimes.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:46 PM
    Nefarious

    Nefarious FULL MEMBER

    Is that proper news, says its from 2017
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:47 PM
    Mugen

    Mugen FULL MEMBER

    it is the "Umma Chumma" lot that care about problems of other muslim countries rather than focusing attention on problems that are faced by Pakistan.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:49 PM
    American Pakistani

    American Pakistani ELITE MEMBER

    My suggestion,

    Watch Ertugrul and learn something.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM
    SurvivoR

    SurvivoR FULL MEMBER

    I have always been in support of the concept of Ummah. Its actually part of our faith. However, charity begins at home. Strengthen yourself to the point in every which way. Till then no need to jump up and down for these so called brothers. Get your house in order first. Ruthless action against the corrupt should be where it starts (wishful thinking I know). Actually this qoam has lost its ghairat both individually and collectively. False ghairat we got plenty of though. Anyway mind is getting worked up and I feel I am ranting now.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:52 PM
    Cliftonite

    Cliftonite FULL MEMBER

    Ummah chummah. Palestines are like Afghans. They've screwed up every country they've been to. Just make peace with Israel and get it the f over with.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:54 PM
    Naram_Sin

    Naram_Sin FULL MEMBER

    A gentle reminder that not all Arabs submitted to western powers, a significant proportion didnt for a heavy price.

    Palestine is like a decapitated chicken, it cannot think straight if at all.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:58 PM
    Iltutmish

    Iltutmish FULL MEMBER

    And negotiate good terms regarding access to Al-Quds/Jerusalem...

    The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a nationalist conflict and not a religious one. Why should I care about Arab nationalism which has lead to the fact that 10 billion Arabs cannot handle tiny little Israel and losing every war they fought with it.

    PS: I don’t like the Phrase „Ummah ka Chumma“. Ummah is the basic Islamic concept of brotherhood. We don’t have a strong Ummah, because of different things. Therefore we should do our best to make Pakistan great. The Ummah needs a strong Muslim Pakistan in order to prosper!
     
  May 26, 2020 at 10:58 PM
    jericho

    jericho FULL MEMBER

    The majority of Pakistanis have probably never met a Palestinian in their life or have any idea about what they know about Pakistan. While they might have a problem of their own, a Palestine city like Ramallah seems even more organized and livable than Larkana in Sindh. I wonder what the reaction of the pakistanis talking about palestine problem as if its their own will be when they see videos of palestinian talking about places they would like to visit and none would mention pakistan
     
  May 26, 2020 at 11:00 PM
    Safriz

    Safriz ELITE MEMBER

    For Al-Quds.
    They are still our Claimants on the mosque.
    So we owe them one
     
  May 26, 2020 at 11:01 PM
    Cliftonite

    Cliftonite FULL MEMBER

    Yes Jerusalem is a holy place and should be under UN mandate. The PLO wasn't even a religious organisation it was a leftist Marxist organisation. They need to sort their own issues with Israel.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 11:03 PM
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Israel ain't no angel for sure, neither are the Palestinians. Both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are also very hypocritical in terms of behaviour and their complaints about one another. However, the problem is that we only notice and criticise the Israelis because of the ummah concept.

    The sooner we ditch the concept of ummah, the better. The holy sites in Jerusalem are what matter most in reality. If a solution can be reached to preserve and respect their integrity against the threats of extremist Zionists and fundamentalist Christians, then Israel should automatically be a nation that Pakistan actually sympathises with. Our security situations are very similar in arbitrary terms. They have routinely thwarted numerically superior opponents conventionally and their spy agencies strike hard and decisively the world over. Pakistan should be learning from and trading with them, not antagonising them.
     
  May 26, 2020 at 11:11 PM
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    That is the question I have been asking for last 30 years. Pakistani's. The only people who love licking up to the people who kick them in the arse, then kick them in the nuts. But even after all that they will go on for another lick and if asked why they will reply with ......

    "they be Arab Muslims".
     
  May 26, 2020 at 11:13 PM
    Cliftonite

    Cliftonite FULL MEMBER

    Inferiority complex and nothing else. Ashamed of their South Asian pagan past.
     
