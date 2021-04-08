Why are we not trending this ?

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
Indians did a lot of propaganda regarding TLP protest... from propaganda against Islam to Pakistan to Armed forces of Pakistan..
But why do we not have a sprearheaded disinfo team which can give it back to them 10 folds ?
Here is just one clip that can burn their arses
Note the the twitter account is a fake news spreader I have been tracking so just take the video
Love the way he says hum Hakim they and then hamare me yeh arman na peda kardo..
