I often wonder why Indian Army has failed to eliminate violence in Kashmir just they did like in Punjab..Isn’t it shameful that a huge country like us with billions of rupees being spent on security is struggling to fight a group of people from an area which is not even as big as many districts in India?



Pakistan has recently curbed more violent ,more extremist and more cruel form of terrorism in their land. We don’t get to hear anymore bomb blasts or killings from their country. I know Pakistan is actively supporting violence in Kashmir by sending arms and training local people; even then it is highly unforgivable or inexcusable for Indian army to come up with such an excuse nearly after 30 years since insurgency began. If they had been efficient ,this movement (at least in its violent form) would have died a long back…where are those people getting getting trained? How are they getting arms? How are insurgents from Pakistan successfully able to sneak in without much resistance? it’s not like they are fighting from forests like in chattisgarh …What do you guys think?



I personally feel Indian Army is going lenient fearing civilian casualties...I feel it's highly unlikely to eliminate such violence without civilian casualties..it is sad but this war has to be taken to its logical end...lakhs of civilians suffered when LTTE was eliminated in Srilanka...Miliiions of common people died and lost their houses when pakistan eliminated Pakistan taliban and other extremist groups...we should also take the same path ; temporarily there may be some loss to the civilians there;but it will bring in long lasting peace there.

Click to expand...