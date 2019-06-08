Why Are We Even - Chapter 4 || Epistemological Break

1. What is individuality and importance of it.
2. Theology/nationalism to control masses, especially in today's India, as it doesn't die.
3. Why it is hard to save old traditions as new things/revolutions are impossible to stop.
4. Even those bollywood films are getting hit now which answer individuality.
(evolution of films as reflection of society)
6. Individual makes society which then makes oneself. So investing on individuals at any capacity makes a better society.
@jamahir @Joe Shearer do you like him or he is another abhijit mitra for you