Why are we accusing the COAS?

Because loads of circumstantial evidence points that way.
Because we are fools.Can't it be that the cheap justice was securing his future on someone else's pay?
Why the hatred towards COAS Bajwa?
I have been following this fiasco and yes I would say in the start it seems like all the strings are being pulled by the establishment but then didn't seemed like it. Or did I missed something like a meeting with the opposition or else? I have had no hopes from the judiciary because kehne ko to honorable lagaya jata hai but their rulings always sound way politicized. That is probably because noony toons have heavily invested there in the past 30 years. But then again why army?
Salaam
My guess is that because the buck stops there - or at least that is the perception in Pakistan. People blame the one they think who has the most defacto power.
The role of the establishment is overstated
They are just one clog trying to look after Pakistan
People have become obsessive thinking they are some sort of all powerful magical entity pulling the strings, when clearly they are just one group trying to manage a Pakistan full of issues
We have corrupt politicians
A corrupt judiciary
A corrupt system
If the people vote for sharifs or bhuttos then what can the establishment do????
People don't want the establishment to not be involved, they just want the establishment to side with them
The establishment has to work with the government, if they do people declare the government hybrid
If they do nothing, then people declare them as siding with the opposition
The reality is the people are idiots and are not taking responsibility for their own failures and not holding our society, politicians, judiciary to account
Hmm valid point butIn 5th Gen warfare, when ur country is under attack by intl establishment, u can't declare urself neutral and let the game to be dictated by the intl mafia. Ghar ka chokidar hi agar side pai khara ho jaye au choron ko andar janay sai na rokay to bas phr
And i strongly believe that the letter was directed to a few strong institutions, threatening them to make things happen otherwise ur investment and future won't be safe..
In 5th Gen warfare, when ur country is under attack by intl establishment, u can't declare urself neutral and let the game to be dictated by the intl mafia. Ghar ka chokidar hi agar side pai khara ho jaye au choron ko andar janay sai na rokay to bas phr
And i strongly believe that the letter was directed to a few strong institutions, threatening them to make things happen otherwise ur investment and future won't be safe..
One word.... The Letter.Can't it be that the cheap justice was securing his future on someone else's pay?
Why the hatred towards COAS Bajwa?