Why are we accusing the COAS?

Mar 31, 2020
313ghazi said:
Because loads of circumstantial evidence points that way.
I have been following this fiasco and yes I would say in the start it seems like all the strings are being pulled by the establishment but then didn't seemed like it. Or did I missed something like a meeting with the opposition or else? I have had no hopes from the judiciary because kehne ko to honorable lagaya jata hai but their rulings always sound way politicized. That is probably because noony toons have heavily invested there in the past 30 years. But then again why army?
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Feb 20, 2009
SEOminati said:
Why the hatred towards COAS Bajwa?
Coz its a free countr...

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
SEOminati said:
I have been following this fiasco and yes I would say in the start it seems like all the strings are being pulled by the establishment but then didn't seemed like it. Or did I missed something like a meeting with the opposition or else? I have had no hopes from the judiciary because kehne ko to honorable lagaya jata hai but their rulings always sound way politicized. That is probably because noony toons have heavily invested there in the past 30 years. But then again why army?
Sab media BS hai. How can we really know for sure?
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam


My guess is that because the buck stops there - or at least that is the perception in Pakistan. People blame the one they think who has the most defacto power.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
The role of the establishment is overstated

They are just one clog trying to look after Pakistan

People have become obsessive thinking they are some sort of all powerful magical entity pulling the strings, when clearly they are just one group trying to manage a Pakistan full of issues



We have corrupt politicians
A corrupt judiciary
A corrupt system

If the people vote for sharifs or bhuttos then what can the establishment do????


People don't want the establishment to not be involved, they just want the establishment to side with them

The establishment has to work with the government, if they do people declare the government hybrid

If they do nothing, then people declare them as siding with the opposition

The reality is the people are idiots and are not taking responsibility for their own failures and not holding our society, politicians, judiciary to account
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam


My guess is that because the buck stops there - or at least that is the perception in Pakistan. People blame the one they think who has the most defacto power.
This is it. In the past the military has intervened and taken control of the country with no regard for law or constitution or whatever else.

In this incident they haven't - so some people assume it must be because they approve of it.

I'm personally not sure, that could well the be the case, but i have no conclusive proof either way.

What concerns me is if the PM is correct and the governance of the country has been handed over to foreign controlled traitors - then why don't they feel the need to act?
However if the PM is not correct, then he has been using diplomatic cables and ruined our relationship with the US for political gain. If that is the case, why aren't they pushing to have him prosecuted?
 
sohail.ishaque

sohail.ishaque

Apr 17, 2008
In 5th Gen warfare, when ur country is under attack by intl establishment, u can't declare urself neutral and let the game to be dictated by the intl mafia. Ghar ka chokidar hi agar side pai khara ho jaye au choron ko andar janay sai na rokay to bas phr

And i strongly believe that the letter was directed to a few strong institutions, threatening them to make things happen otherwise ur investment and future won't be safe..
 
T

truthseeker2010

Dec 7, 2010
hussain0216 said:
The role of the establishment is overstated

They are just one clog trying to look after Pakistan

People have become obsessive thinking they are some sort of all powerful magical entity pulling the strings, when clearly they are just one group trying to manage a Pakistan full of issues



We have corrupt politicians
A corrupt judiciary
A corrupt system

If the people vote for sharifs or bhuttos then what can the establishment do????


People don't want the establishment to not be involved, they just want the establishment to side with them

The establishment has to work with the government, if they do people declare the government hybrid

If they do nothing, then people declare them as siding with the opposition

The reality is the people are idiots and are not taking responsibility for their own failures and not holding our society, politicians, judiciary to account
They portray themselves as saviours of Pakistan.

There are brokering pakistan to USA as they have done in past.

*mismanaging*

No corrupt general or coas? (corruption is not just financial)

When people vote for pti, just throw them out?

They should not be involved in politics at any level if you go by the book.

what is the duty of army and other agencies, if there is foreign involvement in overthrowing the government which they have already accepted?

Yes the fault is of the people who thinks that the army is actually the guardian of the interest of pakistani people.
 
S

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
sohail.ishaque said:
In 5th Gen warfare, when ur country is under attack by intl establishment, u can't declare urself neutral and let the game to be dictated by the intl mafia. Ghar ka chokidar hi agar side pai khara ho jaye au choron ko andar janay sai na rokay to bas phr

And i strongly believe that the letter was directed to a few strong institutions, threatening them to make things happen otherwise ur investment and future won't be safe..
Hmm valid point but
sohail.ishaque said:
In 5th Gen warfare, when ur country is under attack by intl establishment, u can't declare urself neutral and let the game to be dictated by the intl mafia. Ghar ka chokidar hi agar side pai khara ho jaye au choron ko andar janay sai na rokay to bas phr

And i strongly believe that the letter was directed to a few strong institutions, threatening them to make things happen otherwise ur investment and future won't be safe..
Indeed this is what I thought when IK was waving the letter and then was stopped from showing it.

So you're saying Army is compromising our sovereignty, civilian rights just by the fear of not getting thrashed by US. Fair analysis.

But why the cheap justice is let go so easily?
 
Crystal-Clear

Crystal-Clear

Nov 28, 2017
Because your country is facing a regime change by a foreign hostile agency and what you are doing?rather then playing neutral neutral .
.
Isnt it NRO+ . pichley Nro ne awaam ko kutta banaye rakha 10 saal .
.
What next .. kal ko RAW paisey laga ker apni pasand ki government bana rahi hogi PAKISTAN mey .
.
Who stopped IK from publishing the letter. Yahan 290 logo ko zinda jala diya jata ha or 10 saal baad markazi mujrim azad ghum raha hota . Or ek letter ko public hone se rokney k liye 20 mins mey faisla ho jata .
.
Yaar kuch 10% hi ALLAH ka khof kha lo jitna tumhey America ka khof ha .🙏🙏
 
