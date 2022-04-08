Why are we accusing the COAS?

The role of the establishment is overstated



They are just one clog trying to look after Pakistan



People have become obsessive thinking they are some sort of all powerful magical entity pulling the strings, when clearly they are just one group trying to manage a Pakistan full of issues







We have corrupt politicians

A corrupt judiciary

A corrupt system



If the people vote for sharifs or bhuttos then what can the establishment do????





People don't want the establishment to not be involved, they just want the establishment to side with them



The establishment has to work with the government, if they do people declare the government hybrid



If they do nothing, then people declare them as siding with the opposition



The reality is the people are idiots and are not taking responsibility for their own failures and not holding our society, politicians, judiciary to account