Warships

One of the Germany’s most feared weapons during WWI was its fleet of submarines that targeted ships with torpedoes. A Royal Navy volunteer reserve lieutenant, Norman Wilkinson, came up with a radical solution. Instead trying to hide ships, make them conspicuous (British Gunboat HMS Kildangan, 1918) (Getty Images)

Why are submarines painted black?

Why are warships universally gray? Why are submarines painted black? Warships The gray color reduces the contrast of the ships with the horizon and reduces the vertical patterns in the ship’s appearance. It is the universal color of combatant and auxiliary sur…