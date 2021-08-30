Why Are US-Trained Afghans Now Joining IS-K?

This is an embarrassment for the US. Just like in Egypt and Libya, the US is left with no party to back in Afghanistan. There is no obvious path to walk out of the quagmire.US should take Russia's offer for a base in Tajikistan. Pay what Russia wants for it in return. Then proceed to take military action in Afghanistan from the skies only to address direct threats to US security. Effectively, US should run an aerial insurgency in Afghanistan