Why Are US-Trained Afghans Now Joining IS-K?

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
520
-10
600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan



The end result is the same, and it’s that America’s regional image problem has just worsened


The Wall Street Journal reported that US-trained Afghans are joining the self-described “Islamic State’s” Khorosan (IS-K) franchise in that country. This further compounds America’s regional image problems that were recently exacerbated by its panicked evacuation from Afghanistan in late August following the Taliban’s takeover. It’s curious to observe how these US-trained forces barely put up a fight against that group at the time yet are now joining the world’s most infamous terrorist organization in order to continue the war. This will certainly give rise to speculation about what’s really going on there and the extent to which the US supports it.

As it stands, the US’ regional image is in tatters. Not only did it lose its nearly two-decade-long war in Afghanistan, but it withdrew in the most humiliating way possible after being chased out by the Taliban. Furthermore, it abandoned many of its Afghan allies and even some of its own citizens who remained trapped in the war-torn country after the Western coalition completed its withdrawal. It’s difficult to imagine that one would still trust America after all that happened. Now its regional image problems are worsened by some of the forces that it formerly trained joining IS-K to fight against the Taliban.

On the domestic front, the Republicans are expected to use this development to score political points against the Democrats ahead of next year’s midterms. They already had more than enough narrative ammunition even before this, but the optics of US-trained forces joining IS-K after Biden’s embarrassing withdrawal will likely prove too tempting for them to pass up. It should be remembered that then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his team talked during the 2016 campaign about how former President Barack Obama emboldened ISIS in Syria and Iraq. The eventual Republican candidate in 2024 will likely say the same about Biden with IS-K.

The political impact will remain to be seen but could prove to be tremendous in terms of reducing the incumbent’s already sagging approval rating that’s ignominiously the worst of any president at this time in their term since World War II. The more that domestic forces talk about this scandal, the more credibility that it’ll gain on the international stage. America’s rivals are thus expected to build upon that development to deal a heavy blow to that country’s tattered regional reputation. All of this might mean that its reputation will remain terrible in this part of the world for years to come.

Speculation was already rife for years that the US was secretly supporting IS-K. In fact, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova shared her country’s concerns in this respect in late July, which expanded upon prior claims from Russian officials to this effect. The Kremlin can thus be expected to remind the international community about its earlier warnings in light of this development in order to simultaneously vindicate itself while also further eroding the US’ regional reputation. In the eyes of many, Russia might continue to be seen as much more reliable of a regional stakeholder than the US after what the Wall Street Journal just reported.

The “politically inconvenient” truth is that the US has indeed at the very least indirectly supported IS-K due to the fact that some of the Afghan forces that it trained ended up joining that terrorist group. It doesn’t matter at this point whether such an outcome was planned in advance like some of that country’s critics cynically speculate or whether it was just another example of unintentional blowback. The end result is the same, and it’s that America’s regional image problem has just worsened. As the Republicans predictably pick up on this scandal and the US’ rivals gleefully focus on it too, the country’s reputation might never fully recover.

tribune.com.pk

Why are US-trained Afghans now joining IS-K? | The Express Tribune

The end result is the same, and it’s that America’s regional image problem has just worsened
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
R Wing

R Wing

SENIOR MEMBER
May 23, 2016
2,411
7
3,429
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It's their only move to stay relevant. They have no future with the Afg T --- so might as well join any opposing force.

Ex-NDS offrs, backed by R&AW, hell-bent on destabilizing Afg and Pak. Call it revenge, frustration, or whatever --- but the Taliban currently don't seem geared to be able to handle it as they are still trying to figure out how to shift from a decentralized insurgency to a central govt.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
808
0
592
Country
India
Location
Canada
This is an embarrassment for the US. Just like in Egypt and Libya, the US is left with no party to back in Afghanistan. There is no obvious path to walk out of the quagmire.

US should take Russia's offer for a base in Tajikistan. Pay what Russia wants for it in return. Then proceed to take military action in Afghanistan from the skies only to address direct threats to US security. Effectively, US should run an aerial insurgency in Afghanistan :p:
 
Vortex

Vortex

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2008
3,048
2
3,765
Pakistan should double fence it's border with Afghanistan. And have strict checks and control over it.
If not, then there is strong probability that their end motive is Pakistan. Neutralising Pakistan will impact China.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,295
-2
2,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Vortex said:
Pakistan should double fence it's border with Afghanistan. And have strict checks and control over it.
If not, then there is strong probability that their end motive is Pakistan. Neutralising Pakistan will impact China.
Click to expand...
tribal will go nuts but this is needed imo
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 3, 2008
14,239
-4
5,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates


ISIS K and us are the same just watch video guy explains the jew conspiracy against hadith of PROPHET MOHANMAD PBUH
Khorasan is been used for jew agends watch full video guy sums up brilliantly
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,802
2
4,979
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Should be no surprise. ISIS-K and TTP were financed and armed by the NDS during both the Karzai and Ghani regimes. Biggest shock twist of the WOT was the regime created in its name was itself sponsoring terrorist's.....and why the USA should have pulled out long ago.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
808
0
592
Country
India
Location
Canada
925boy said:
that doesnt answer the question as to how ISIS-K has SO MUCH MONEY...where did that money come from? if u say drugs, you're stuck in year 2005.
Click to expand...
Western analysts speculate that the money comes from private entities in Gulf countries. Namely Qatar and Oman. We cannot know for sure if this is true.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,295
-2
2,408
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Wood said:
Western analysts speculate that the money comes from private entities in Gulf countries. Namely Qatar and Oman. We cannot know for sure if this is true.
Click to expand...
these private entities have been funding terror in 3rd world countries for decades
but no one takes action against them - this is the fishy part
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
3,802
2
4,979
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Wood said:
US should take Russia's offer for a base in Tajikistan. Pay what Russia wants for it in return.
Click to expand...
Russia would like nothing more then the USA being bogged down and humilated in Afghanistan for another 20 years. USA is better off cutting a side deal with Pakistan against ISIS-K.

Wood said:
Western analysts speculate that the money comes from private entities in Gulf countries. Namely Qatar and Oman. We cannot know for sure if this is true.
Click to expand...
Complete rubbish. Gulf region was a non player in Afghanistan during the WOT. Primary sponsors of TTP/ISIS-K was NDS and RAW.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
808
0
592
Country
India
Location
Canada
CrazyZ said:
Russia would like nothing more then the USA being bogged down and humilated in Afghanistan for another 20 years. USA is better off cutting a side deal with Pakistan against ISIS-K.
Click to expand...
Pakistan has not been forthcoming to help US. Regardless of being assisted by Pakistan or Russia/Tajik, US will not be 'bogged down' in Afghanistan unless they resort to nation building again. With Taliban in power, there is no chance for that.
 
925boy

925boy

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
4,621
-30
5,116
Country
United States
Location
United States
Wood said:
Western analysts speculate that the money comes from private entities in Gulf countries. Namely Qatar and Oman. We cannot know for sure if this is true.
Click to expand...
Directly - Qatar, Oman, KSA, Kuwait blah blah
Indirectly- US, NATO.

we agree now? lol. ISIS-K is a proxy US military probably left behind as a sleeper cell...used for whatever war purposes US needs it for - from false flag attacks like the kabul airport "suicide bombing" to fighting taliban and preventing their consolidation of power in Afghanistan. Thats probably why TUrkey wants to control Kabul airport...because Turkey will soon start "facilitating" ISIS logistics for US and NATO, just like TUrkey has done in Iraq and Afghanistan, probably Libya too.
Sainthood 101 said:
View attachment 790179
I need concrete evidence for this claim
Click to expand...
what claim?
 
beijingwalker
If India can stand up to China, we surely can to ragtag, gun-toting Taliban: Kanwal Sibal
Replies
14
Views
601
HalfMoon
HalfMoon
Abu Zarrar
The Durand Line: Beyond Nationalist Fables
Replies
4
Views
800
One_Nation
O
CAD
ISIS-Daesh Is on the Rise in Afghanistan. Why? Who’s Supporting Them?
Replies
6
Views
569
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
Yankee-stani
Organised Crime in Asia – An [In]convenient Relationship
Replies
1
Views
1K
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
fatman17
Red on Red: Analyzing Afghanistan’s Intra-Insurgency Violence
Replies
2
Views
919
TMA
TMA

